A couple of tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic

We are continuing to monitor 2 areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basic. The closer of the two is currently in the Eastern Caribbean, and has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. While one forecast model does develop this tropical wave into a Gulf hurricane, most do not. If there were any impacts along the Gulf Coast from this system it would happen next weekend at the earliest, and again, the chance of development right now is just 20%. It's something we'll continue to monitor.

Elsewhere we have another tropical wave in the open Atlantic with a 30% chance of development. That storm is still a long way away from the US, regardless of any development.

Of greatest interest in the Tropics is a tropical wave currently in the Eastern Caribbean with a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. While the development odds are still low in the short term, there is some model disagreement about what to expect long term. The GFS forecast model develops this wave into a hurricane in the Gulf, while the European model shows no to development. If this system were to have any impacts along the Gulf Coast it would be on Labor Day weekend, so we still have some time to monitor forecast models as they work to determine the future of this tropical wave.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic we have another tropical wave off the coast of Africa, this wave also has a low (30%) chance of development.

We're watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which have a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The closer of the two waves is approaching the Caribbean, and is something we'll be watching in the coming days. One forecast model (GFS) develops this wave into a hurricane in the Gulf. Another model (Euro) does not develop the storm. We still have time to monitor this wave, as any impacts likely wouldn't be felt until Labor Day weekend.

There are a couple of tropical waves we're monitoring in the Atlantic as we near the end of August. A tropical wave a few hundred miles southeast of the Windward Islands has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. Conditions look a little more favorable for development as the wave moves into the Caribbean this weekend.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a tropical wave rolling off Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. There's no immediate concerns with that wave, as we still have plenty of time to monitor it.

Tropical moisture from a former Gulf low brings some scattered downpours to southeast Texas to start off the work week.

Potential Tropical Storm Four fizzled out quickly yesterday, but is still sending a bit of moisture our way and helping to yield some scattered showers and storms.

Potential Tropical Storm Four's odds of becoming a depression or storm has greatly reduced. The NHC has development odds at 20%. This system should move into northern Mexico/south TX this evening into early Sunday.

Our Gulf disturbance, "Potential Storm Four", is approaching landfall in northern Mexico. There's a small window later today for it to form a center of circulation before making landfall, and the National Hurricane Center forecast has it briefly strengthening to a Tropical Storm. Regardless of development the impacts in SE Texas are minimal, just an increase in Gulf Moisture that will bring us rain chances through the weekend.

We now have Potential Storm Four in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center predicts it will become Tropical Storm Danielle before making landfall somewhere near Brownsville on Saturday night. Tropical moisture from this system will bring us scattered downpours this weekend, then the moisture will merge with a large area of low pressure over Texas next week to generate widespread rains.

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting better organize. The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance for development. The formation odds are up to 60% during the next 48 hours. We'll need to continue to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression.

Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of northeastern Mexico and south Texas over the weekend.

The Atlantic is quiet for now, but we are watching a tropical wave that is currently located over Honduras. This wave is expected to move northwest through Central America and southern Mexico before emerging into the Bay of Campeche Friday. It's at this time, we'll need to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression. Right now chances of formation are only 30% during the next 5 days.

Most of the Atlantic is quiet but we are watching a tropical wave that is currently located over Honduras. This wave is expected to move northwest through Central America and southern Mexico before emerging into the Bay of Campeche Friday. It's at this time, we'll need to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression. Right now chances of formation are only 20%.

The Atlantic is quiet for now. A tropical wave currently located over the southern Caribbean Sea is expected to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form later this week. Formation odds are low (20%) but some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwest over the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

Our healthy low pressure system is moving from South Texas into Mexico this morning, and taking the rain with it. While potentially flooding rains are still falling in South Texas, our weather in SE Texas is quiet and mostly dry.

The Gulf low we've been monitoring made a Texas "landfall" this morning, bringing the heaviest of the rain to areas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville. We still will get enough moisture streaming in to SE Texas to bring up our chance for rain a bit, with some scattered showers and storms from the morning through mid-afternoon.

As the low pushes farther west into Texas our rain chances drop off dramatically tonight and into next week.

We are continuing to watch a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf. This has brought us scattered showers Saturday and could bring a few more showers and storms Sunday as more moisture gets pumped in from the southeast. The NHC has only given this a 20% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This area of low pressure should move west into South Texas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville early Sunday morning.

We're currently monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring scattered showers to SE Texas. The National Hurricane Center currently is showing just a 10% chance of development on this system.

Regardless of any development, the most significant rain from this system will stay southwest of our area. The best rain chances today and tomorrow in our neck of the woods will be along the coast.

The National Hurricane Center maintains only a 10% chance this Gulf disturbance develops into a tropical depression or storm named Danielle. Those odds may increase tomorrow if we see storms firing over the center. If that happens, the Hurricane Hunters will likely fly into the disturbance to gather more info.

Rainfall projections are increasing for the southern half of Texas as the low in the Gulf slowly gains organization.

Low pressure spinning up in the Gulf this weekend has just a 10% chance of development before it moves inland around Corpus Christi and weakens. The system will help to bring some needed rain through SE Texas, especially along the coast, but it's very unlikely that this becomes a tropical depression or named system.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks west. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks westward across the central Atlantic. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

A tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

The tropical wave we've been monitoring in the Atlantic is now up to a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave leaving Africa a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Early indications are that it will recurve north before it can ever threaten the Gulf of Mexico, but at the very least consider it a reminder that the bulk of hurricane season is still ahead. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of potential development in the Atlantic. Development chances remain low (just 20%) over the next 5 days.

A thin layer of Saharan dust brings some haze on Friday and clears out for the weekend.

Storm development remains unlikely over the Atlantic Basin during the next five days.