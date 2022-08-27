ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A couple of tropical waves to watch in the Atlantic

By Travis Herzog
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iG8LV_0faZgjUU00

August 27

We are continuing to monitor 2 areas of potential development in the Atlantic Basic. The closer of the two is currently in the Eastern Caribbean, and has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. While one forecast model does develop this tropical wave into a Gulf hurricane, most do not. If there were any impacts along the Gulf Coast from this system it would happen next weekend at the earliest, and again, the chance of development right now is just 20%. It's something we'll continue to monitor.

Elsewhere we have another tropical wave in the open Atlantic with a 30% chance of development. That storm is still a long way away from the US, regardless of any development.

August 26

Of greatest interest in the Tropics is a tropical wave currently in the Eastern Caribbean with a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. While the development odds are still low in the short term, there is some model disagreement about what to expect long term. The GFS forecast model develops this wave into a hurricane in the Gulf, while the European model shows no to development. If this system were to have any impacts along the Gulf Coast it would be on Labor Day weekend, so we still have some time to monitor forecast models as they work to determine the future of this tropical wave.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic we have another tropical wave off the coast of Africa, this wave also has a low (30%) chance of development.

August 25

We're watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic, both of which have a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

The closer of the two waves is approaching the Caribbean, and is something we'll be watching in the coming days. One forecast model (GFS) develops this wave into a hurricane in the Gulf. Another model (Euro) does not develop the storm. We still have time to monitor this wave, as any impacts likely wouldn't be felt until Labor Day weekend.

August 24

There are a couple of tropical waves we're monitoring in the Atlantic as we near the end of August. A tropical wave a few hundred miles southeast of the Windward Islands has a low chance for development over the next 5 days. Conditions look a little more favorable for development as the wave moves into the Caribbean this weekend.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a tropical wave rolling off Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. There's no immediate concerns with that wave, as we still have plenty of time to monitor it.

August 23

Tropical moisture from a former Gulf low brings some scattered downpours to southeast Texas to start off the work week.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic, a tropical wave rolling off Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. There's no immediate concerns with that wave, as we still have plenty of time to monitor it.

August 21

Potential Tropical Storm Four fizzled out quickly yesterday, but is still sending a bit of moisture our way and helping to yield some scattered showers and storms.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic a tropical wave rolling off Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days. There's no immediate concerns with that wave, as we still have plenty of time to monitor it.

August 20 7 pm

Potential Tropical Storm Four's odds of becoming a depression or storm has greatly reduced. The NHC has development odds at 20%. This system should move into northern Mexico/south TX this evening into early Sunday.

August 20

Our Gulf disturbance, "Potential Storm Four", is approaching landfall in northern Mexico. There's a small window later today for it to form a center of circulation before making landfall, and the National Hurricane Center forecast has it briefly strengthening to a Tropical Storm. Regardless of development the impacts in SE Texas are minimal, just an increase in Gulf Moisture that will bring us rain chances through the weekend.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic a tropical wave rolling off of Africa has a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days.

August 19 4 p.m.

We now have Potential Storm Four in the Bay of Campeche.

The National Hurricane Center predicts it will become Tropical Storm Danielle before making landfall somewhere near Brownsville on Saturday night. Tropical moisture from this system will bring us scattered downpours this weekend, then the moisture will merge with a large area of low pressure over Texas next week to generate widespread rains.

August 19

A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting better organize. The National Hurricane Center gives it a medium chance for development. The formation odds are up to 60% during the next 48 hours. We'll need to continue to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression.

Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of northeastern Mexico and south Texas over the weekend.

August 18

The Atlantic is quiet for now, but we are watching a tropical wave that is currently located over Honduras. This wave is expected to move northwest through Central America and southern Mexico before emerging into the Bay of Campeche Friday. It's at this time, we'll need to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression. Right now chances of formation are only 30% during the next 5 days.

August 17

Most of the Atlantic is quiet but we are watching a tropical wave that is currently located over Honduras. This wave is expected to move northwest through Central America and southern Mexico before emerging into the Bay of Campeche Friday. It's at this time, we'll need to watch it closely as it may try to form into a depression. Right now chances of formation are only 20%.

August 16

The Atlantic is quiet for now. A tropical wave currently located over the southern Caribbean Sea is expected to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form later this week. Formation odds are low (20%) but some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves northwest over the Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

August 15

Our healthy low pressure system is moving from South Texas into Mexico this morning, and taking the rain with it. While potentially flooding rains are still falling in South Texas, our weather in SE Texas is quiet and mostly dry.

August 14

The Gulf low we've been monitoring made a Texas "landfall" this morning, bringing the heaviest of the rain to areas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville. We still will get enough moisture streaming in to SE Texas to bring up our chance for rain a bit, with some scattered showers and storms from the morning through mid-afternoon.

As the low pushes farther west into Texas our rain chances drop off dramatically tonight and into next week.

August 13 6:30 pm

We are continuing to watch a broad area of low pressure in the Gulf. This has brought us scattered showers Saturday and could bring a few more showers and storms Sunday as more moisture gets pumped in from the southeast. The NHC has only given this a 20% chance of development in the next 48 hours. This area of low pressure should move west into South Texas between Corpus Christi and Brownsville early Sunday morning.

August 13

We're currently monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that could bring scattered showers to SE Texas. The National Hurricane Center currently is showing just a 10% chance of development on this system.

Regardless of any development, the most significant rain from this system will stay southwest of our area. The best rain chances today and tomorrow in our neck of the woods will be along the coast.

August 12 6:30 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center maintains only a 10% chance this Gulf disturbance develops into a tropical depression or storm named Danielle. Those odds may increase tomorrow if we see storms firing over the center. If that happens, the Hurricane Hunters will likely fly into the disturbance to gather more info.

August 12 3:30 p.m.

Rainfall projections are increasing for the southern half of Texas as the low in the Gulf slowly gains organization.

August 12

Low pressure spinning up in the Gulf this weekend has just a 10% chance of development before it moves inland around Corpus Christi and weakens. The system will help to bring some needed rain through SE Texas, especially along the coast, but it's very unlikely that this becomes a tropical depression or named system.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 10

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks west. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 9

In the Atlantic, a tropical wave passing south of the Cabo Verde Islands has a low chance (30%) for development during the next five days as it tracks westward across the central Atlantic. This system is favored to curve away from the U.S. with no impacts.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 8

A tropical wave emerging off the western coast of Africa has a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 7

The tropical wave we've been monitoring in the Atlantic is now up to a 40% chance of development over the next 5 days. Even if it were to develop the storm poses no threat to the Houston area.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 6 7 p.m.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave leaving Africa a medium (40%) chance of development over the next 5 days. Early indications are that it will recurve north before it can ever threaten the Gulf of Mexico, but at the very least consider it a reminder that the bulk of hurricane season is still ahead. We'll keep you posted if anything changes.

August 6

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a new area of potential development in the Atlantic. Development chances remain low (just 20%) over the next 5 days.

It is typical that hurricane activity begins to pick up in August and peaks in September, so we are expecting things to become more active as we move through the coming weeks.

August 5

A thin layer of Saharan dust brings some haze on Friday and clears out for the weekend.

Storm development remains unlikely over the Atlantic Basin during the next five days.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app !

Comments / 96

YeeHa
05-15

Hum, we currently have a strong LaNina presence in the Pacific Ocean. That normally translates to hot and dry. Not sure why the fear prediction on this. Must need tv viewers at The Weather Channel.

Reply(12)
24
Thomas Yokeley
05-15

love right smack dab in this middle of hurricane alley,I have yet to see anything remotely close to those predictions

Reply(5)
15
Robert Loveless
07-17

This isn't news. This dust comes EVERY... SINGLE... YEAR. And it's been going on for millenia. Some of the Caribbean islands are, in part, built from Saharan dust.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Weather Channel

Gulf Tropical Disturbance To Soak Drought-Stricken Texas This Weekend

An area of disturbed weather near the Texas Coast may develop slowly this weekend. It will move westward into southern Texas. Locally heavy rain and flash flooding is the main threat, even in drought-stricken Texas. There is a small chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico before much...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Weather Outbreak in Texas May Possibly Occur in Two Weeks

Even though the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a slower start than in recent years, several factors are converging for a sharp surge in tropical activity in mid-August, which might finally deliver Texas rain. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be driven over and through the...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
natureworldnews.com

Texas Braces for Incoming Tropical Storm Warning in Gulf of Mexico

There are tropical storm warnings for some of the Texas coast. AccuWeather analysts say a new tropical depression could develop as soon as this Friday in the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Extreme Weather. A large band of showers and thunderstorms connected to low pressure that was situated over the southwest...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Wave#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Atlantic#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Basin#Tropics#Gfs#European
AccuWeather

Tropical depression could form in southwestern Gulf of Mexico

A new tropical depression could form as soon as Friday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, AccuWeather forecasters say. Satellite imagery indicated that a broad area of showers and thunderstorms associated with low pressure that was located over the southwestern Gulf and the Bay of Campeche was becoming better organized.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Is the tropical Atlantic on the verge of turning active?

A prolonged drought in named tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean could come to an end as August transitions to September, AccuWeather forecasters say. It has been nearly two months since Tropical Storm Colin came and went during the first weekend of July. Since then, environmental conditions over much of the basin this summer have been detrimental to the formation of organized tropical threats. However, as the heart of the hurricane season approaches, there are signs that tropical activity from the coast of Africa to the Caribbean could steadily increase.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

First Drought, Now A Flash Flood Threat In Texas, South

Flooding rain has struck drought-plagued Texas to start the week. More heavy rain is ahead from Texas to the lower-Mississippi Valley. Localized flash flooding is possible in some areas. Drought-suffering Texas has been hit with flooding to start the week and the threat of heavy rainfall will shift eastward into...
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
KENTUCKY STATE
natureworldnews.com

Southwest Monsoon: Flooding Continues to Threaten Parts of Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, and Texas

Flooding due to heavy rain amid the so-called Southwest monsoon has continued to threaten the southwestern United States, particularly Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Meteorologists predicted that the monsoon rainfall could provide relief to the drought-stricken region, which was ravaged by several wildfires in recent months. However, they also warned...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
146K+
Followers
15K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy