17-year-old Kim Moreau disappeared in Jay, Maine on May 10, 1986. Kylie Low spent several weekends in the Jay and Livermore Falls area back in 2021 with a production team to dig into the disappearance of Kimberly Moreau with her surviving family members. The Moreaus placed their trust in Kylie to tell Kim's story when she first interviewed Kim's father, Richard, and her sisters, Karen and Diane, for an episode of Dark Downeast in early 2021.

JAY, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO