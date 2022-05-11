VIDEO: President Biden takes aim at Rick Scott’s ‘ultra MAGA’ economic proposal

President Biden took aim yesterday (May 10th) at Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida’s “Rescue America” plan for the economy, which he called “the ultra-MAGA agenda.” Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Biden said the plan would, quote, “raise taxes on 75 million American families” and do nothing “to hold big corporations and companies accountable,” saying, “I happen to think it’s a good thing when American families have a little more money in their pockets at the end of the month. The Republicans in Congress don’t seem to think so. Their plan is going to make working families poorer.”

Biden also blasted Republicans for proposals including tax cuts for big corporations and requiring programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to be renewed by Congress every five years, saying it would put those programs, quote, “on the chopping block every five years” and let Republicans use them as negotiating pieces.

In a statement released ahead of Biden’s remarks, Scott blamed the president for the current high inflation, and suggested Biden should resign, saying, “He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period. Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.” Asked to respond to Scott’s statement about his mental fitness, Biden smiled and said, “I think the man has a problem.”

©2022 Cox Media Group