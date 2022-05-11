ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

VIDEO: President Biden takes aim at Rick Scott’s ‘ultra MAGA’ economic proposal

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHX8W_0faZeODl00

President Biden took aim yesterday (May 10th) at Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida’s “Rescue America” plan for the economy, which he called “the ultra-MAGA agenda.” Scott is the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Biden said the plan would, quote, “raise taxes on 75 million American families” and do nothing “to hold big corporations and companies accountable,” saying, “I happen to think it’s a good thing when American families have a little more money in their pockets at the end of the month. The Republicans in Congress don’t seem to think so. Their plan is going to make working families poorer.”

Biden also blasted Republicans for proposals including tax cuts for big corporations and requiring programs like Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid to be renewed by Congress every five years, saying it would put those programs, quote, “on the chopping block every five years” and let Republicans use them as negotiating pieces.

In a statement released ahead of Biden’s remarks, Scott blamed the president for the current high inflation, and suggested Biden should resign, saying, “He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period. Everyone knows it. No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can’t do the job.” Asked to respond to Scott’s statement about his mental fitness, Biden smiled and said, “I think the man has a problem.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The first rule of being a Biden speechwriter

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. If there is one major rule for a JOE BIDEN speech writer, it’s this: don’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maga#Rescue America#American#Republicans#Medicare#Medicaid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy