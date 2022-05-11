Oregon Secretary of State speaks ahead of upcoming primary election
By KATU Staff
KTVL
2 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan spoke to the media ahead of the state's primary election next week. She was joined by Elections Division Director Deborah Scroggin and Information Services Division Director Chris Molin. Secretary Fagan addressed Oregon’s new...
Long lines at ballot drop-sites on election day may be a thing of the past, thanks to Oregon’s new law allowing the counting of ballots if postmarked by Election Day. Oregon’s Secretary of State office launched a new campaign to educate voters, in an attempt to combat rumors of voter fraud.
In Oregon’s 2022 primary election, nine Democrats and seven Republicans are running to represent the new 6th Congressional District. While it’s customary, and usually required, for political candidates to live in the electoral district they wish to represent, there’s no such requirement for this office. Five of these candidates have not filed a residence address in the district (“Nearly one in four Congressional candidates in Oregon can’t vote for themselves,” April 2). Ideally, a congressional candidate should live in that district, have a longstanding public presence in the local community, be fully informed about the top concerns of the district’s citizens and be ready to champion those concerns and serve the district’s residents. Outside candidates who run for federal political office but don’t even reside in the district — inherently serve only themselves.
Oregonians might not know who won close races until several days after the Tuesday election, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan cautioned Wednesday. Voters have been slower returning their ballots this year than in past primaries, and a new law means ballots that arrive within a week after Election Day but were mailed and postmarked by May 17 will be counted. That means county election offices may not have all their ballots until May 24.
A group advocating for campaign contribution limits in Oregon released their candidate ratings this week and only one leading gubernatorial candidate received their support. State Treasurer Tobias Read received a “B” from the group, making him the only frontrunner in the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries to receive a rating high enough to win the groups’ support.
On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Growing discontent over homelessness and crime in Portland is driving interest in a pair of Oregon congressional primaries, one featuring a vulnerable incumbent endorsed by President Joe Biden and the other involving a candidate bankrolled by cryptocurrency. Tuesday’s primaries for the 5th and 6th U.S....
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown declared a drought emergency in four Oregon counties, including Douglas. Brown’s Executive Order directs state agencies to coordinate and prioritize assistance to the region. The emergency includes Baker, Wallowa and Wheeler counties as well. Brown said, “Baker, Douglas, Wallowa and Wheeler counties are facing...
SALEM, Ore. -- Officials from all over the state came together Thursday for the very first meeting of the Task Force on Cannabis-Derived Intoxicants and Illegal Cannabis Production. The goal of the task force is to improve Oregon's cannabis and hemp markets while keeping the public and environment safe and...
In Southeast Oregon, you’ll find Harney County — the state’s largest in terms of square miles. It boasts beautiful landscapes as well as scenery. On this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones gives us a look at all the county has to offer.
It was recently added to the state’s Heritage Register and it’s one of the tallest structures of its kind in Washington, so you may have to crane your neck and tilt your head back to get a good look at a towering century of Northwest history. Onalaska is...
Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
(The Center Square) – Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Thursday announced he has shut down Corvallis, Oregon-based Global Grid’s robocalling operation and is requiring the company to pay money back to several hundred Washington residents. As a result of a lawsuit filed by Ferguson’s office against...
Marijuana sales continue to be strong and are closely tracking recent forecasts. That said, the baseline outlook has called for sales to slow as the pandemic improves and Oregonians continue to return to their pre-COVID lives to a greater degree. That included workers returning to the office a bit more, and other entertainment options opening up and being frequented more often. With increased competition for people’s time and wallet, a bit less would be spent on marijuana, or so the thinking went.
In a vote that divided both parties, the Oregon Senate’s Conduct Committee rejected a complaint filed against a Portland Democrat that accused her of failing to declare a conflict of interest. The complaint was filed by two Republican constituents of Sen. Akasha Lawrence Spence. They said she violated Senate...
