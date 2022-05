A Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) owns income-producing real estate and sells percentage shares of ownership to investors who expect to receive income and appreciation. DSTs can offer significant tax benefits through 1031 exchanges that let investors defer or avoid capital gains taxes on profits when selling appreciated real estate properties. DST investors also can avoid day-to-management and purchase higher-end properties than they might otherwise be able to afford. DSTs are illiquid, however, and can only be purchased by accredited investors. Here’s what you need to know.

