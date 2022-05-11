ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest

Punknews.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Fest has announced its full 2022 lineup. This year, the event will be September 16-18 at Douglass park in Chi-town. My Chemical /romance, The "original" Misfits,...

www.punknews.org

Stereogum

Valerie June – “Fade Into You” (Mazzy Star Cover)

I would like to call Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” a modern standard, except, can a song released 29 years ago really be called modern? Maybe it’s just a standard, then. In the past decade the dream-pop ballad par excellence has been covered again and again, by J Mascis and Au Revoir Simone and Perfume Genius and Bully and Muzz and Miley Cyrus and American Football with Miya Folick.
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Loudwire

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
American Songwriter

10 Drummers You Didn’t Know Were Also Lead Singers

For most drummers, life behind the kit means a musical life behind the rest of the band. Drummers are usually positioned at the back of the stage behind their scaffolding of cymbals, kick drums, floor toms, and other rhythmic accoutrements. However, for the rare few, to be a drummer means...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Trevor Strnad Dead At 41: 5 Things To Know About Black Dahlia Murder Lead Singer

In heartbreaking news for metal fans, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41. Taking to their Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, the remaining members of the band announced the tragic death of their lead singer. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music,” read the statement. “He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”
loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
Loudwire

King Diamond Met Post Malone at Slayer Concert, Had No Idea Who He Was

Post Malone is known primarily as a rapper, but he made a name for himself within the rock and metal community a few years back, especially when he collaborated with metal royalty Ozzy Osbourne. However, not all the legends are familiar with Posty — King Diamond once met him at a Slayer concert and had no idea who he was.
loudersound.com

Classic Rick Wakeman 1970s live shows unearthed for new box set

A four-disc set of historic live Rick Wakeman concerts, The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman, is to be released through Cleopatra Records on May 13. The set, which concentrates on the 1970s, features four concerts; North America, 1974, Winterland Ballroom 1975, Hammersmith Odeon 1976 and The Maltings 1976, with Wakeman performing tracks from the legendary albums The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, The Six Wives Of Henry VIII, Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and others.
loudersound.com

Children Of Bodom members open up on split with Alexi, issues within the band

Three of Children Of Bodom's surviving members have opened up on the fractured relationship they had with frontman Alexi Laiho as the band began to disintegrate in 2019. In a new interview, bassist Henkka "Blacksmith" Seppala, keyboardist Janne Wirman and drummer Jaska Raatikainen have told their side of the story for the first time since announcing their departure from the band in October of that year.
loudersound.com

How Iron Maiden’s Fear Of The Dark marked the end of an era

For all its flaws, Iron Maiden’s 1990 underpowered No Prayer For The Dying album did succeed on one level: it successfully repositioned Maiden for the incoming decade. The back-to-basics sound pre-dated the rise of grunge, itself a reaction to the excess of the 1980s (ironically, the man spearheading that movement, Kurt Cobain, had once scribbled Iron Maiden logos in his schoolbooks when he was younger).
Variety

BMG Launches ‘Punk Rock Girl,’ Its First Musical in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BMG is ramping up its development of new stage musicals in both the U.S., with its first production “Punk Rock Girl!,” and in Germany, following the successful run of its first musical, “Ku’damm 56.” “Punk Rock Girl!” is the debut developmental theatrical production from BMG in the U.S., in partnership with New York-based theatrical company Lively McCabe Entertainment. It features a score of songs written and made famous by female artists and female-fronted bands from the BMG catalog, including Blondie, P!nk, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar and Sleater-Kinney, along with the title song, the Dead...
