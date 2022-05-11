Misfits, MCR, NIN, Descendents, Bauhaus, Bad Religion, GWAR, Rosenstock, FEAR to play Riot Fest

In heartbreaking news for metal fans, Trevor Strnad of Black Dahlia Murder has died at the age of 41. Taking to their Instagram on Wednesday, May 11, the remaining members of the band announced the tragic death of their lead singer. “Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music,” read the statement. “He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

