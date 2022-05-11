'Art on the Town' Branch Commons Trail debuts in June 2022

“Art on the Town” will soon make its debut in downtown Lexington.

The new program provides free mobile art carts to eligible local artists to use, sell, demonstrate, or display their artwork along Town Branch Commons Trail.

The program will begin in June 2022, with eight mobile carts scattered along the trail, typically near the Marriott and at street corners along Vine Street at Upper, South Mill, and Broadway.

Artists will be able to reserve the carts and use them to sell or demonstrate their work, including paintings, drawings, jewelry, baskets, prints, books, pottery, and more.

Carts will be available only to artists who reside in and/or have their workplace in Lexington, and who are juried into established programs such as the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Crafted Program or Art, Inc.’s Artist Incubator, among others.

“There’s going to be a lot to discover along Town Branch Commons Trail, including our talented arts community,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

As construction winds down on Town Branch Commons Trails, a grand opening is planned for the fall. The trail runs through downtown, stretching from Central Bank Center to Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden.

Artists interested the program can review program eligibility and other guidelines here .