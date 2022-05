The Alexander County Board of Commissioners invites the public to the grand opening and dedication ceremony of the Alexander County Courthouse Park and Rotary Performance Stage on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. The dedication will feature remarks from local dignitaries and those involved in the park’s planning and construction. The park’s first concert will feature Ultimate Aldean at 4:00 p.m.

