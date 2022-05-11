This Is The Highest-Earning County In Arizona

Investigators say human remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown, South Carolina. According to sources, the search was connected to Brittanee Drexel's disappearance. A person of interest in Drexel's case was arrested last week. Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice. Drexel was 17-years-old when she vanished while on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. The date for the alleged obstruction of justice offense was April 25, 2009. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near a subdivision. Heavy equipment has been in and out of the search area throughout the night and into Thursday. Moody is a convicted sex offender. He kidnapped and raped an 8-year-old girl in California in the 1980s and served 21 years in prison.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO