Arizona State

This Is The Highest-Earning County In Arizona

2 days ago
 2 days ago

When you think of the wealthiest counties in your state- beautiful homes, nice cars, and fancy restaurants might pop into your mind. But other main factors that...

kfyi.iheart.com

iheart.com

Oregon Advises Schools With Increasing COVID Cases

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) are partnering to prioritize the safety protocols needed to continue full-time, in-person school for all students. We know our students learn best in-person, where they have access to critical support and services. ODE and OHA last issued a School Health Advisory on March 2, 2022. That advisory was in effect until April 30, 2022. This advisory is in direct response to the change in CDC Community Levels seen in six counties in Oregon over the last two weeks and the rise of respiratory disease in communities across Oregon.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Three Bills into Law

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – May 13th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Covid cases are continuing to rise. With 7,812 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday – the highest in over three months, Florida’s weekly trend has risen to the highest level since February 18th. It’s widely believed actual totals are far higher than officially reported totals.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Connecticut

A Stamford bakery is being credited for having the best cake in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Double Temptation Cake at DiMare Pastry Shop as the top choice for Connecticut. "DiMare's double temptation cake is the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Bird flu found at Muskegon County poultry farm

MOORLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The state has euthanized 35,000 turkeys from a commercial farm in Muskegon County after avian influenza was found there. Michigan produces around 5.3 million turkeys a year and the loss will have little-to-no impact on the supply, agriculture officials said. The facility, reportedly Sietsema in the...
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Bristol Man Jailed For Fraud In New York Case

A Rhode Island man is being sentenced for a cryptocurrency fraud scheme. The Department of Justice says Jeremy Spence of Bristol has been ordered to serve three-and-a-half years behind bars and pay nearly three-million dollars in restitution. Prosecutors say Spence lied to his many investors about trading profits. In documents...
BRISTOL, RI
iheart.com

'Be Aware': Arizona Police Warning Residents About 'Jugging'

Arizona police are warning residents that "jugging" is on the rise, reported 12 News. This comes after an 84-year-old Arizona woman was followed home after leaving the bank and then robbed right in her own driveway. So what is jugging?. According to police, criminals are watching people who enter and...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

65-85 MPH wall of dust plows through parts of NE, NW Iowa, SD.

(Undated) — A wall of dust in South Central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80, then combines with powerful storms as it moves into South Dakota and Northwestern Iowa. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York,Nebraska when...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Human Remains Found in Search Possibly Connected to Brittanee Drexel Case

Investigators say human remains have been found in a wooded area in Georgetown, South Carolina. According to sources, the search was connected to Brittanee Drexel's disappearance. A person of interest in Drexel's case was arrested last week. Raymond Moody, 62, was charged with obstruction of justice. Drexel was 17-years-old when she vanished while on spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009. The date for the alleged obstruction of justice offense was April 25, 2009. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near a subdivision. Heavy equipment has been in and out of the search area throughout the night and into Thursday. Moody is a convicted sex offender. He kidnapped and raped an 8-year-old girl in California in the 1980s and served 21 years in prison.
GEORGETOWN, SC
iheart.com

Powerful dust storm grows into another NE, IA, SD, MN derecho

(Omaha, NE) -- Another Midwest storm is being classified as a derecho. The storm system meets the definition of a derecho: Wind gusts of at least 58 miles an hour, it traveled more than 240 miles, and was at least 60 miles wide. "It covered much of North Central and...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Alabama

A local chain restaurant is being credited as the best American comfort food spot in Alabama. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Five Bar as the top choice for Alabama. "With three Five Bar locations across Alabama, plus...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Nebraska Dust Storms Come In With Gust Front

A wall of dust in south central Nebraska damages buildings and blows semis off I-80. The National Weather Service reported zero visibility for drivers on the interstate at both Aurora and York, and issued a "Dust Storm Warning" with winds up to 85 mile an hour. There are reports of...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Arizona Woman Finds Valuable 110-Year-Old Painting For $39 At Goodwill

What started out as a thrift-shopping trip to kill some time before picking up her kids from school turned into a surprising — and valuable — discovery. At the Goodwill located on 7th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Grace Carpenter picked out an oil painting of a woman holding a cat that was priced at $39.49, according to ABC 15. It only caught her eye because the cat the painting looks like her own cat, Max. So she took it home with her for 20% less, thanks to a coupon.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Navy Officer Makes History

CORONADO - The U.S. Navy recently commissioned its first female officer of Tongan descent. According to reporting partner 10 News, family and friends gathered as Mary McCray transitioned from Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class to Ensign. McCray was born in Long Beach after her parents immigrated to Los Angeles from Tonga in the 1980's.
MILITARY
iheart.com

This Is The Best American Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Worcester restaurant is being credited for having the best American comfort food restaurants in Massachusetts. Love Food compiled a nationwide list ranking the best restaurant serving American classics in every state, which included Maddi's Cookery and TapHouse as the top choice for Massachusetts. "In the kitchen of Maddi’s Cookery...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Inmate Operates $2.2 Million Fake COVID Unemployment Scheme From Prison

Two Detroit men, a Warren woman and a prison inmate have all been charged after their involvement in a $2.2 million scheme. According to officials, the scheme involved submitting over 240 fraudulent COVID unemployment insurance claims. Cortney Shields, 33; Daeshawn Posey, 25, of Detroit; Chaz Shields, 33, of Detroit; and...
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Oregon Utilities Plan For Power Shutoffs

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved permanent rules for investor-owned electric utilities, including Portland General Electric, PacifiCorp, and Idaho Power, regarding public safety power shutoffs (PSPSs). Temporary rules were implemented for the 2021 wildfire season while the PUC, utilities, public safety partners, and communities worked to finalize permanent rules. This is a timely decision as May is National Wildfire Awareness Month and wildfire season quickly approaches.
OREGON STATE
iheart.com

Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Arizona

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state. Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state. The website states, "Stacker compiled a list...
ARIZONA STATE

