Butler County Fire Department and Butler County Sheriff's Department were called around 8 a.m. Monday morning to a fire at the former Insta Pawn location on Highway NN in Poplar Bluff. Additional information about the cause of the fire was not available as of 9 a.m. This is an evolving story and the Daily American Republic will provide updates as they become available.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO