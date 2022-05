The Tom Brady of the CHSL will be a Bearcat in college. Warren De La Salle junior quarterback Brady Drogosh committed to the University of Cincinnati last week, turning his back on the Big Ten. The 6-foot-5 gunslinger and underrated dual-threat shunned offers from Indiana, Maryland and Minnesota to head to Bearcat Country, where UC is the defending champion of the American Athletic Conference and fresh from an appearance in the College Football Playoff, becoming the first non-Power 5 conference to reach that benchmark.

