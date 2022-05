According to one expert, while the higher elevations of Oregon saw substantial snow over the past four weeks, the state is not out of the drought woods by any stretch of the imagination. Scott Oviatt with NRCS Oregon said snowpacks across the state have increased considerably from the numbers reported in early April. However, he said while the number released May 9th are encouraging, he feels its too little, too late.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO