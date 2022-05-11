ROCORI School Board Selects Lone Finalist for Superintendent Job

COVID-19 numbers are back up at St. Cloud Hospital this month but only slightly. Dr. George Morris from CentraCare joined me on WJON this week. He says they have 12 positive COVID patients within their CentraCare facilities with 2 of those in the St. Cloud Hospital ICU/Critical Care Unit. Morris says there are more than 400 confirmed cases in the St. Cloud area this week. He says those who are older or more vulnerable continue to be more affected. My last conversation with Dr. Morris was a month ago and at that time CentraCare had just 2 people with COVID at St. Cloud Hospital.

