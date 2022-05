Our East Coast correspondent writes, “As of [May 4], everyone in New Jersey has to bring their own bags when they purchase almost everything. Single-use plastic and paper bags are gone, except for stores less than 2,500 square feet in size. If that doesn’t make sense, remember you’re in New Jersey, where nothing has to make sense. In Atlantic City‘s press the other day, the ‘pickleball courts’ will soon be ready at Bader Field (former airport), they are waiting for some parts to arrive (the pickles?). After all that excitement, they are planning to play cricket. Who, you may ask, knows how to play cricket in A.C.? Doesn’t matter, if the town council can get free money from the state or the casino people, they will build the playing field. [Editor’s note: Technically it’s a ‘cricket pitch,’ but you get the idea.]

