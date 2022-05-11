The Reel Cinema reopens to moviegoers

The Dirty Dancing sequel now has a director in Jonathan Levine (Warm Bodies, 50/50). Levine is also co-writing the script with Elizabeth Chomko. This new installment of the Dirty Dancing franchise will see the star of the original film, Jennifer Grey, return as Frances "Baby" Houseman in a story that will Baby return to Kellerman's Mountain House lake lodge in the 1990s, where her story crosses with that of a new young woman swept up in a romantic, dance-related fling. The new young female lead is still being cast, and the Dirty Dancing sequel is expected to go into production later this year, with an aimed release in 2024.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO