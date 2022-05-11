The Reel Cinema reopens to moviegoers

Click here to read the full article. Arachnophobes, beware, you’re in for a scare.
A new horror about a super-sized spider is hitting the Croisette from Cornerstone Films, which will handle worldwide sales and introduce the pic to buyers in Cannes.
From writer and director Kiah Roache-Turner (“Wyrmwood: Apocalypse,” “Nekrotronic”), “Sting” centers on a spider hatched from a mysterious object that falls from the sky into a New York City apartment building. When 12-year-old Charlotte finds the spider, she decides to keep it as a pet, and name it Sting. But as her fascination with Sting grows, so too does the arachnid’s...
