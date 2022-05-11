ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man gave amphetamines to pet monkey, prosecutors say

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after prosecutors said he kept his pet monkey in terrible conditions and gave it drugs.

In a news release, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters said that Adam Kordes was indicted on charges of cruel treatment against companion animals and faces up to four years in prison.

Animal control officers had received a tip from a Florida veterinarian in February that Kordes had given his capuchin monkey, Neo, illicit drugs, WXIX reported. In the news release, Deters said that blood tests on the monkey confirmed the presence of amphetamines.

“He didn’t give the monkey any drugs,” Kordes’ attorney, Lisa Rabanus, told WXIX. “Other people got involved when he reached out for help because the monkey had gotten chocolate.”

Prosecutors described the monkey as malnourished and told WKRC that the animal looked like “he’d been in a concentration camp.”

“These monkeys are social animals,” Deters said in a statement. “If they are going to be owned, the people who own them must take their responsibility to care for them seriously.”

“He has not mistreated this animal,” Rabanus told WXIX. “He loves his little monkey as a child, as if it’s his little boy.”

Neo was first taken to a rehabilitation facility in Indiana and is now at an “undisclosed location” with other monkeys in Florida, WKRC reported.

Kordes is not legally allowed to own guns “due to a prior determination of mental incompetence,” and now faces additional charges because prosecutors said they found a gun in his home.

“The animal people went in initially and saw a lot of drugs and a lot of guns. They went back and this guy, apparently, he’s not too incompetent to clean up the apartment, because he did,” Deters told WLWT. “When they went back with the other search warrant to get the monkey, the seizure of the monkey, all they had was a shotgun left — but that’s enough.”

Related
WOKV

Oklahoma police chief arrested, charged with selling methamphetamine

HUGHES COUNTY, Okla. — State and federal agents arrested a police chief in Oklahoma on charges he had been using and selling methamphetamine. Joe Don Chitwood, the chief of the Calvin Police Department, was arrested after a months-long investigation, KOKI reported. Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics told...
WOKV

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Nurses protest Tennessee sentence for deadly medical mistake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Hundreds of health care workers gathered outside a Nashville courthouse on Friday to protest the sentencing of a former Tennessee nurse facing up to eight years in prison for mistakenly causing the death of a patient. RaDonda Vaught was found guilty in March...
WOKV

Police are searching for woman who allegedly stole thousands from 2 Florida Target stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say they are searching for a woman who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from two Jacksonville Target stores. Jacksonville Beach Police say on March 17, a woman was seen on surveillance video at a Target near Jacksonville Beach with a shopping cart filled with items including clothes, a Nutri Bullet, baby items, multiple Shark vacuums and a Bissel carpet upholstery cleaner. She was seen in the video checking out at a self-checkout but allegedly only paid for a few of the items.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

‘Erratic’ driver fatally shot after crashing van onto Florida art school campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in South Florida fatally shot a “violent erratic suspect” who crashed through the gates of an art school on Friday, authorities said. The incident began at around 12 p.m. EDT, when authorities received calls about a man driving a van erratically the wrong way near the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts campus in downtown West Palm Beach, WPTV reported.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WOKV

Man accused of beating another resident at a Florida nursing home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating another resident at a Florida nursing home on Wednesday. WFTV says deputies arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in the Palm Coast area to find a 77-year-old woman dead in the room of another resident. Investigators found that the room belonged to Cliff Mody, 72, and the woman lived in another room. The woman had obvious signs of trauma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WOKV

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting

NEW YORK — (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people pleaded not guilty Friday to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn, where U.S, District...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WOKV

Amir Locke cousin pleads guilty in killing that led to raid

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A teenage cousin of Amir Locke pleaded guilty Friday to a murder count in a case that that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a no-knock search warrant. Mekhi Camden Speed, now 18, pleaded...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WOKV

Tennessee man accused of attacking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen tank

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly attacking his mother and destroying his grandmother’s oxygen tank during an argument on Monday. WVLT says when officers arrived at the home after 11 a.m. Monday, they spoke with a woman who told them her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelled at her while pinning her to a table. She told officers she was able to get free, but Hammond allegedly threw her onto the couch and choked her while hitting her head against the wall.
TENNESSEE STATE
WOKV

Jury: Food Network star guilty in foster child's death

GREENVILLE, S.C. — (AP) — The winner of a Food Network cooking show competition has been found guilty in the beating death last year of a 3-year-old foster child in her care. The jury deliberated for about an hour before delivering the unanimous verdict Thursday against Ariel Robinson,...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

