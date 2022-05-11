ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M92RP_0faZQbM000
Germany School Skeleton Buried Pupils of the Johannes-Sturmius-Gymnasium say goodbye to the coffin with the bones of a school skeleton at the cemetery, where they are being buried, in Schleiden, Germany, May 11, 2022. The real skeleton of an unknown woman, christened Anh Bian by the students, had served as a visual object for the students in biology classes since 1952. It has since been replaced by a plastic model. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) (Roberto Pfeil)

BERLIN — (AP) — Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils.

Around 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden's Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions.

“We are indeed laying to rest a member of the school community to their grave,” said Pastor Oliver Joswig.

The skeleton, dubbed Anh Bian — Vietnamese for “mysterious peace” — had been in the school's biology department since 1952.

Students had for years years pushed for the woman's remains to be buried, but plans to do so were delayed by the pandemic, German news agency dpa reported.

The school hopes eventually to learn more about the origins of the skeleton once the results of DNA samples taken from the bones are returned.

Biology lessons are now conducted using a plastic model.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

K-12 Years A Slave: Parents Say White NY Teacher Made Black Students Sickeningly Pick Cotton And Wear Handcuffs During Slavery Lesson

ATTENTION ALL EDUCATORS—and specifically white educators, and even more specifically white educators who have Black students in their classrooms; ALL OF YOUR SLAVERY-RELATED ACTIVITIES ARE RACIST AND STUPID!!. All of them. No one needs to learn about the transatlantic slave trade through your Make Amistad Great Again in-class activities....
ROCHESTER, NY
PopCrush

‘Granny’ Ghost Attacks, Slaps Students at South African Elementary School

Elementary school students attending Phakamisani Primary School in South Africa were left shaken after allegedly being physically attacked by an aggressive apparition resembling a "short granny-like figure with dreadlocks." The bizarre incident forced school officials to cancel classes for the day, alerting parents and, ultimately, social media, where the strange...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Classroom#Dna#Berlin#Bury#German#Ap#Schleiden#Protestant#Vietnamese#Dpa#The Associated Press
Long Beach Tribune

Seventh-grade social studies teacher is accused of making Black students wearing handcuffs during lessons about slavery and not allowing them to leave class if they feel uncomfortable, investigation

Even though school officials and teachers are required to do everything in their power to keep students safe during school hours, racial incidents in schools countrywide are reported almost on a daily basis. While different kinds of fights, arguments and misunderstandings between students are understandable, the increasing trend of teachers-involved racial incidents are very concerning for everyone involved in the educational process.
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

The Holocaust Started With My Great-Uncle’s Murder

Here is the foundational narrative on which I was raised: In March 1933, my great-uncle Arthur Kahn walked out of his apartment in Würzburg, Germany, for what was supposed to be a short Easter-break trip to see relatives. He was 21, training to be a doctor. He didn’t know it, but his name had been placed on a list of students suspected of Communist ties. He had none, but he was arrested in Nuremberg. A few weeks later, he was transferred to Dachau, which had just opened as a prison. Adolf Hitler had been in power for 10 weeks. Within 24 hours of his arrival, Arthur was killed—believed to be the first shot among a group of four Jewish men and the Holocaust’s first Jewish victim.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
AFP

Native American school survivors tell Congress of 'traumatic' years

Matthew War Bonnet was just six years old when he was shipped off to a US government-funded boarding school in South Dakota for Native American children. The 76-year-old War Bonnet was one of several Native American survivors of federally funded boarding schools to testify about their harrowing experiences at the institutions.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOKV

US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — A first-of-its-kind federal study of Native American boarding schools that for over a century sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society has identified more than 500 student deaths at the institutions, but officials say that figure could grow exponentially as research continues.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

Report: At least 500 children died in federal Indian boarding schools

May 11 (UPI) -- An Interior Department report Wednesday said at least 500 native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian children died while in boarding schools operated or supported by the U.S. government from 1819-1969. The Interior Department said in a statement that federal Indian boarding school policies for more...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Thousands of students could miss out on graduating this year as lecturers at 44 universities threaten to boycott the marking of exam papers

Thousands of students could miss out on graduating this year because lecturers are threatening to boycott the marking of exam papers. Staff at 44 of the UK’s most prestigious universities, including Durham and St Andrews, are set to strike before the end of the academic term in a row over pay, working conditions and pension packages.
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Schools that switched to remote learning harmed children's educational achievement in math, Harvard study finds as it praises Florida and Texas for keeping schools open

Students in school districts that relied more heavily on remote learning during the pandemic fell behind in math at a far greater rate than students in states, like Texas and Florida, that stuck to in-person classes, according to a Harvard study. Nationally, all students have seen a decrease in academic...
EDUCATION
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Report: Burial sites found at 53 Native American boarding schools

A new federal study shows more than 500 students died at Native American boarding schools that sought to assimilate Indigenous children into white society.  The Interior Department released the report Wednesday. It is the first volume of the investigative report that seeks to address the troubling legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies.  The investigation found that from 1819 to...
WASHINGTON STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
66K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy