Georgetown, DC

This Week’s Find: A Home Overlooking History on the Georgetown Canal

By Ashley Hopko
urbanturf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week's Find offers a unique chance to own property along the historic C&O Canal in Georgetown. Built around the beginning of the 20th century, according to the DC Public Library, the listing has an interesting layout. The first floor has been a hair salon called the Fourth Lock since 1993...

dc.urbanturf.com

Comments / 0

Source of the Spring

Bonifant Street Property with Sweet Sweet Kitchen Listed For Sale

The property at 904 Bonifant St. currently occupied by Sweet Sweet Kitchen restaurant is up for sale, according to a listing from MAC Realty Advisors, agents for the sale. The lot is 7,709 square feet and zoned for commercial/residential development. The total development potential is for 85,000 square feet with the transfer of rights from an affiliated property at 8301 Fenton St., according to the listing.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA

Goodbye Landmark Mall, hello economic development

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — It is the end of an area for the Landmark Mall in Alexandria, Virginia. The demolition process began Thursday morning on the vacant commercial space that opened in 1965 but has been closed since 2017. The $2 billion development project will house an expansion of the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Washingtonian.com

A Women-Run Wine Garden Opens in West End Tonight

Angie Duran knew she wanted to create a wine garden the moment she stepped into the lush courtyard patio of West End boutique hotel 2500 Penn. “I was like, man, I would kill for a great glass of sparkling wine. There was no other beverage that came to mind,” says Duran, who spent the last five-plus years as the general manager at Centrolina.
WASHINGTON, DC
City
Georgetown, DC
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Fox in Potomac sits atop car hoping it's fur-lease

POTOMAC, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County snapped a photo of a fox, who was channeling its inner Regina George from "Mean Girls" except awaiting a driver to return to their car. "Get in loser we're going shopping," the fox would likely say. Indeed, Martha Larrazabal shared the...
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: OmniFun to Close Permanently on May 23

OmniFun has sent out a farewell e-mail to families informing them that the business will close on May 23 (May 22nd will be the last day of operations). The full message and additional information can be seen below. We are sorry to announce that OmniFun will close its door on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Let’s Go Glamping!

“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. to Be Renamed and Branded As a Waldorf Astoria Hotel

CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI yesterday announced its acquisition of the lease to the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C. Located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, the iconic property opened in 1899 as Washington, D.C.’s main post office, later converted to a federal office building and more recently became a hotel. CGI, in partnership with Hilton, plans to relaunch the property as part of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mocoshow.com

Lapu Lapu Kentlands Update

Back in October we let you know that Lapu Lapu, the sister restaurant of popular Rockville restaurant Kuya Ja’s Lechon Belly, would be coming to the Kentlands neighborhood in Gaithersburg. Originally, the hope was to open prior to spring, but according to the restaurant “We hoped that we would be open by now, however, things are taking just a little bit longer than expected.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

OmniFun Indoor Playground to Close May 21

A previous version of this article stated that OmniFun was closed. The business remains open until May 21st. After three years in business, OmniFun Indoor Play Center at 831 Russell Ave Gaithersburg, which boasted having “one of the largest ball pits in Montgomery County,” is closing. The location’s assets, including a three-level indoor jungle gym, arcade machines, toys and general household items, are up for auction through Capital Online Auctions. Owner Mike Tian says the business could not recover after the coronavirus pandemic brought his business to a standstill. “The business was a success on the first day we were open,” he told Capital Online. “It served as a sweet spot for kids to socialize with others and for parents to relax and have a chat. We were very well received and recognized by the community. We had parents traveling hours to OmniFun every weekend. Our birthday parties were fully booked every weekend.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Additional Details on This Year’s Pride in the Plaza in Silver Spring

County to Host Second Annual Pride in the Plaza Festival June 26; Events Planned June 21-26 throughout Silver Spring. In honor of Pride Month, Montgomery County will host its second annual Pride in the Plaza, a free, outdoor LGBTQ+ pride festival on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 8p.m. in Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
popville.com

Signs of the Times – Wegmans edition

The former Sullivan’s space at Wisconsin and Veazey St, NW is just for staffing/hiring/admin. The actual Wegmans grocery store should be opening down the block this summer. Someone in the building is taking the news very hard:. For the super fans who just can’t wait, you can head to...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Fruit tea shop with ramen vending machine coming to Fairfax this month

A fruit tea spot named after a family matriarch is coming this month to Fairfax. Yifang Fruit Tea, a family-owned business, plans to open a nearly 2,000-square-foot location at Fairfax Court (11282 James Swart Circle) within the next two weeks, business representative Dave Chen tells FFXnow. The business prides itself...
FAIRFAX, VA
mocoshow.com

Bassett’s in Poolesville Reopens Today

Bassett’s Fine Food & Spirits at 19950 Fisher Avenue in Poolesville, which is under new ownership, will hold a “soft opening” beginning Thursday, May 12 at 11am. The restaurant, which opened in 1993, closed its doors on December 31 of last year. The restaurant is now owned by Erica Myers, who worked at Bassett’s for over 15 years before leaving to open Rio Grande Grille in Germantown in 2020. Bassett’s previous owners, who owned the restaurant the past three years, cited the pandemic and the closing of White’s Ferry as the reason it went out of business.
POOLESVILLE, MD

