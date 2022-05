They say Philadelphia is the city of brotherly love, and there’s plenty to love about the amazing array of festivals coming to the Philly metro area this summer. Among the highlights are local favorites the Disco Biscuits bringing City Bisco back to the Mann for two jamtronica-filled nights. The Peach Music Festival returns to Scraton for a weekend filled with jam scene favorites. There’s also the ever tasty Michael Arnone’s Crawfish Fest that brings the flavor of New Orleans to New Jersey.

