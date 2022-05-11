ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Edina Schools seeks members for Legislative Action Committee

Sun Current
Sun Current
 2 days ago

Interested parents, community members and high school students who live or are enrolled in the district can apply to be part of Edina Public Schools’ 2022-23 Legislative Action Committee.

The committee works to advocate on behalf of Edina and Minnesota students generally on efforts with state and federal legislators.

To see how to apply, go to trimurl.co/Ri4tEK. The deadline is Wednesday, May 18.

Once the existing Legislative Action Committee receives and reviews the applications, individuals will be selected for follow-up interviews the week of May 23 by those in leadership to determine the final members.

Individuals will be notified by email in June if they have been chosen to be on the committee.

For more information, go to the Legislative Action Committee page on the district website at trimurl.co/2qCQPX.

For questions, email Julie Greene or Dan Arom at legislative.action@edinaschools.org.

