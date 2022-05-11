ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miniature horse visits senior centers, schools in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
3 News Now
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLETON, Colo. (KMGH) — Rocky is a certified therapy animal that visits assisted living centers in Colorado. The miniature horse is aptly named for his travels around the Rocky Mountain region, where he provides comfort and puts smiles on...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Six scenic trains in Colorado up for US Today's 'Best Of' award

Each year, USA Today calls on its readers to vote on the 'best of' in many different categories, including 'train rides.' This year, six scenic train options in Colorado are in the running for their 'top 10' list. Your vote could help push Colorado's scenic trains to the top of the list. The leaderboard adjusts as readers vote, but at time of publishing, here's where Colorado's scenic train options stood...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

What’s So Special About Colorado’s Palisade Peaches?

Colorado's Palisade peaches are insanely popular and the simple reason for that is because they are so sweet, juicy, and delicious. Grocery stores across Colorado stock up on the famous Palisade peaches every summer, while western Colorado residents are constantly stopping at roadside stands, and folks who don't live in Colorado, have this delicious fruit shipped right to their front door. Palisade peaches must be good - and western Colorado is might proud of this homegrown delicacy.
PALISADE, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Miniature Horse#Senior Centers#Elderly People#Animals
CBS Denver

Get Ready To Enjoy Fresh Produce And Local Artisans At Farmers Markets Up And Down Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – Mid-May in Colorado brings lots of flowers and farmers markets. This is the time of year when you can start supporting local farmers and businesses while treating yourself to fresh produce, tasty treats and even unexpected treasures. Here’s just a few of the farmers markets now open around the Denver metro area and northern Colorado: Aurora Rebel Marketplace Del Mar Park 312 Del Circle This is a real home-grown market that started in a backyard in Montbello in 2015 where a father worked with five neighborhood kids to garden. As they grew, they decided to fill the need for a neighborhood farmers market and...
DENVER, CO
1230 ESPN

Why are Cluster Mailboxes So Common in Colorado?

Although they aren't always attached to the house, mailboxes can still add a lot of character to a property. Some postal boxes are even personalized to match the home they stand in front of or are designed with a customized theme, like a beach or farm. When made to be quirky or colorful, these small structures serve as a fun decorative yard element.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

No Time To Panic, But Time To Prepare: COVID Cases Rising In Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)- The number of Coloradans sick with COVID-19 has tripled in recent weeks. The 7-day average has gone from 302 people with COVID on March 26 to more than 1,000 in early May. “We’ve been seeing cases trending upwards for the past four weeks or so,” says Carol Helwig, the Communicable Disease Epidemiology Program Manager at Boulder County Public Health. “Transmission is increasing, although it’s increasing more so related to cases,” (credit: CBS) She says rising COVID cases may push Boulder County into the CDC’s “Medium Community Level.” The Community Level system was set up as a guideline for communities so they...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
New Country 99.1

Will Windsor Join Loveland and Longmont By Having a Runza?

There are over 80 Runza Restaurant locations in America, mostly in Nebraska. Loveland's location has been open for decades, Longmont's just a couple of years. Fort Collins used to have two Runza locations back in the day: one off of Lemay and Drake, the other at College and Swallow. Maybe The Choice City just wasn't ready for all that great German heritage goodness.
LOVELAND, CO
99.9 The Point

Wildlife Rescuers Just Saved the Most Adorable Colorado Bird

If you've never heard of a common poorwill, then I have exciting news for you — because it's arguably the cutest bird, and rescuers just saved one's life. According to a Facebook post from the Northern Colorado Wildlife Center (NCWC), someone recently dropped an injured poorwill off at the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program (RMRP) after they mistook it for a raptor.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

LOOK: 11 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Larimer County

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Fort Collins fast approaching the $600K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest single-day food drive in the nation is happening Saturday. It's called the Stamp Out Hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers and Care and Share Food Bank is asking for the Southern Colorado community's help to combat world hunger. In 2019, the Stamp Out Hunger event collected over The post How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway

A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy