ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Pilot down, passenger takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MRksb_0faZLJCJ00
Passenger Lands Plane In this still image from video by WPTV shows emergency personnel surrounding a Cessna plane at Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. A passenger with no flying experience was able to land the plane safely with help of air traffic controllers after the pilot was too sick to handle the controls. (WPTV via AP) (WPTV)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A passenger with no flying experience radioed an urgent plea for help when the pilot of a small plane suddenly fell ill off Florida’s Atlantic coast, and was able to land the plane safely with the help of air traffic controllers.

“I’ve got a serious situation here,” the man said Tuesday afternoon, according to audio on LiveATC.net, a website that broadcasts and archives air traffic controller communications. “My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the airplane.”

An air traffic controller in Fort Pierce responded, asking if he knew the position of the single-engine Cessna 208.

“I have no idea. I can see the coast of Florida in front of me, and I have no idea,” the passenger said.

According to Flight Aware, the plane had taken off earlier Tuesday from Marsh Harbour International Airport in the Bahamas. The aircraft was occupied by the pilot and two passengers, according to a Federal Aviation Administration news release. Officials haven't identified any of them.

As the plane flew over Florida, controller Christopher Flores, speaking very calmly, told the passenger to “maintain wings level and try to follow the coast, either north or southbound." Twin controls enable a Cessna 208 to be steered from the passenger seat.

Minutes passed before controllers were able to locate the plane, which by then was heading north over Boca Raton.

Then the man's voice seemed to fade, so the controller in Fort Pierce asked for the passenger's cellphone number to enable controllers at Palm Beach International Airport to communicate with him more clearly.

Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, a 20-year veteran, took over at that point, talking the passenger down to a safe landing. Morgan is a certified flight instructor with experience piloting Cessna aircraft, the FAA said.

“Kudos to the new pilot,” one controller told him after the plane smoothly wheeled down the tarmac.

Rescue workers assisted the original pilot, officials said. Neither passenger had any injuries. Officials did not immediately say what caused the pilot to fall ill.

Morgan said in a video released by the FAA that he was just doing his job, but at a higher level than he thought he would have to do it.

“We’ve never had anything like that," Morgan said. “I felt like I was in a movie.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

11 suspected migrants die after boat capsizes north of Puerto Rico

At least 11 people died and 31 others were rescued after a boat carrying suspected migrants capsized north of Puerto Rico on Thursday, authorities said. According to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft crew sighted a capsized vessel at 11:47 a.m. Some of the people in the water did not appear to be wearing life jackets, The New York Times reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. — (AP) — They found no trace of a mythical sea monster, no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But scuba divers who spent a year cleaning up Lake Tahoe’s entire 72-mile (115-kilometer) shoreline have come away with what they hope will prove much more valuable: tons and tons of trash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
City
Boca Raton, FL
WHIO Dayton

Customs agriculture specialists in Texas intercept rare pest

PHARR, Texas — Customs agriculture specialists discovered a rare pest in a shipment of fresh fruit at the Texas-Mexico border, officials announced Monday. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials discovered the insect at the Pharr International Bridge on May 2 while inspecting a box of fruit on a commercial shipment from Mexico.
PHARR, TX
WHIO Dayton

Video shows strangers stop car, rescue driver in Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Police are searching for the good Samaritans credited with preventing tragedy when a driver suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel. The Boynton Beach Police Department shared video on Facebook showing a car moving slowly into a busy intersection. The video shows a woman run up to the car and bang on the window before getting the attention of other drivers, who all work together to stop the moving car.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
WHIO Dayton

Drone company chooses Miami Valley for new testing site

SPRINGFIELD — Sicdrone, a Massachusetts-based company, picked the Miami Valley to do its testing. News Center 7′s Molly Koweek went to the Springfield Beckley Airport to check out the company testing their sic5t’s limits. These drones have the capability to go twice as fast as the average...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Aircraft#Ap#Liveatc Net#Flight Aware
WHIO Dayton

Tesla crashes into Ohio convention center, causing at least $250K in damage

COLUMBUS, Oh. — A Tesla crashed on May 4 into a convention center in Ohio, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. WCMH says a driver of a Tesla that crashed into the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Ohio last week told Columbus police that he lost control of the car’s brakes. Around 12:30 p.m., the driver from Columbus Green Cabs Inc. was allegedly driving about 70 miles per hour when he lost control.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WHIO Dayton

No charges for Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
WHIO Dayton

Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

DOLNI MORAVA, Czech Republic — (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge that is the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. The 721-meter (2,365-foot) -long bridge is built at an altitude of more than 1,100 meters (3,610 feet) above...
EUROPE
WHIO Dayton

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Dallas gas theft: 4 men accused of stealing 80 gallons of fuel using electronic device

DALLAS — Four men are facing charges after Dallas police said they stole 80 gallons of gas by installing an electronic device on a fuel pump. According to KXAS-TV, the incident occurred Wednesday at a Garland Road gas station. The men arrived at the station in three vehicles, one of which was “a modified pickup truck that had been outfitted with an external fuel tank,” Dallas police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
WHIO Dayton

Australia says Chinese spy ship has been hugging west coast

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia's defense minister said Friday that a Chinese warship with spying capabilities had been hugging the nation's western coastline in what amounted to an “aggressive act.”. Minister Peter Dutton said the ship was sighted Friday morning heading north about 250 nautical miles...
CHINA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
71K+
Followers
102K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy