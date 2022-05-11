ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, UT

Miss Mt. Pleasant Friday

By Tanner Wilkinson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHope Shelley will pass on her title as Miss Mt. Pleasant. Three contestants will battle...

Police: Suspect in Utah campsite slayings killed himself

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police have publicly identified a suspect for the first time. The Grand County sheriff said in a statement Wednesday the man has since killed himself, but confessed to the slayings before his death. Adam Pinkusiewicz used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as 38-year-old Crystal Turner, who was gunned down along with her wife, 24-year-old Kylen Schulte. They were found dead Aug. 18 in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains near Moab. Police are releasing the suspect’s identity now because they recently learned of the confession in which he mentioned specific details that had not been publicly revealed.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Senator's last stop: Orrin Hatch laid to rest in wife's Cache Valley hometown

A cool breeze rustled through the alfalfa heads surrounding Newton, Utah, on Friday afternoon as a motorcade carrying the body of former U.S. Sen. Orrin Hatch drove through a flag-lined street to deliver the man to his final resting spot — the cemetery of his wife’s hometown. Community members gathered along the procession’s path, welcoming Hatch’s family and paying respects to the deceased senator of 42 years. Among those who...
NEWTON, UT
ABC4

Weber County woman breaks into her former home, threatens children

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a woman for allegedly breaking into a home she previously owned while wearing the victim’s clothing and threatening to harm children. Police documents have identified the suspect as Danielle Davis, 39, from Roy. Officers say Davis was the previous owner of the victim’s home back in 2021. […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
#Highschool
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Events Guide – May 12, 2022

St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Festivals Of The Americas, Colorado City Music Festival, Outdoor Family Film with Nature Cat, a Beach Party for Utah UTV rally, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming event you...
UTAH STATE
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID, ‘feels fine’

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has tested positive for COVID-19. His office announced Thursday the governor took a test after developing a scratchy throat late Wednesday night. He plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days. Cox says he’s been vaccinated and boosted. and feels fine so far. He had several public appearances Tuesday and Wednesday, but said few people were close enough to him to potentially be exposed. The “small number” of people who were within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or more will be notified.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Fossils Stolen From National Park In Utah

(Capitol Reef National Park, UT) — Officials in Utah are offering a reward after fossils dating back more than 251-million years were stolen from a national park. The trace reptile track fossils were taken from a trackway at Capitol Reef National Park. Officials called the fossils “irreplaceable” and are offering up to one-thousand dollars for information that leads to the prosecution of those who allegedly stole them. The U.S. Park Rangers said fossils preserve the record of life on earth and are exceedingly rare.
UTAH STATE
High School
Education
newscentermaine.com

Police: Man confessed to killing newlywed women at Utah campsite

SALT LAKE CITY — Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The Utah Department of Public Safety reminds of motorcycle lane filtering

SALT LAKE CITY — As summer approaches, the Utah Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to share the road with those who may be motorcycle lane filtering. Many of us have seen motorcycle lane filtering. The Utah DPS defines this as “the act of [a motorcyclist] overtaking and passing another vehicle that is stopped in the same direction of travel in the same lane.” In other words, lane filtering is when a motorcyclist moves between lanes at a red light or in stopped traffic.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

Local sports icon and businessman Ralph Roylance has died – Cache Valley Daily

SMITHFIELD – Local icon Ralph Roylance passed away Monday morning. He was 96. Until recently, Ralph Roylance owned and operated Smithfield Implement, one of Cache Valley’s oldest continuously operating businesses and an enterprise that has retained its unique character while maintaining an unbroken record of commercial success. Roylance...
SMITHFIELD, UT

