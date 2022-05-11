ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge in Mario Batali Groping Case Says Accuser Had 'Credibility Problems' as Celebrity Chef Is Acquitted

By Inside Edition Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity chef Mario Batali was acquitted Tuesday on charges of indecent assault and battery related to accusations he groped a woman who asked him for a selfie at a Boston bar in 2017. Batali had waived his right to a...

