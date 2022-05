WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Following the murder of musician Clayton Wick, the Walla Walla Symphony responded with a Facebook post, saying it was feeling devastated. “We, the Walla Walla Symphony family are shocked and heartbroken about Clayton Wick’s tragic and untimely passing,” said Director and Conductor Yaacov Bergman. “Clayton was a member of the Walla Walla Symphony from the late 80s and one of the longest members of the ensemble, even serving as principal of the bass section for many year[sic]. His love of music and joy in sharing it with others was inspiring.”

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO