I wasn’t expecting to stay at The Daily. My main motivator for joining as a sophomore was the knowledge that my best friend Whitney Clear had started a few months before and would be in the newsroom with me. However, about a month into my stint as a reporter, Whitney quit. The one person I’d relied on as a social crutch was out of the picture, and I was left to make my own decision — stay or go?

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO