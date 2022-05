Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday released a statement thanking the 31 law enforcement officials who have endorsed her for reelection. “The men and women who serve our state in law enforcement put their personal health and safety at risk to keep our families and communities safe,” Ivey said. “Law and order is critical to the future of our state. For Alabama to meet its full potential, we will continue to depend on our brave law enforcement officers who serve selflessly every day to protect Alabamians.

