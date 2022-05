Mark Nerenburg, 46, of Manchester, NH, passed away on May 5th, 2022, doing what he loved, riding his Harley. Mark was born June 28, 1975, in Ukraine to the late Edward and Sophia Nerenburg. Mark graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1993 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served from 1993-1997. Mark later attended the New Hampshire Corrections Academy where he was a part of the 82nd graduating class. He was a hard working correctional officer for Concord State Prison from January 6, 2006 until his passing.

