The 8 best Dermalogica products on Sephora

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As soon as I became a mom I put myself in second place. It's not ideal, but that's what happened. I used to walk around with perfect hair and makeup, but when my daughter was born I became a zombie with a messy mom bun and gym clothes, while my baby looked adorable in pigtails and a flawlessly ironed dress. Then came the second child, and the third. They're a little older now and I am finally prioritizing myself again, but if I could give one piece of advice to my first-time-mom self, it would be to do one thing every day that makes you feel good. Take a walk around the block, a few minutes to read a book, or do your hair. And if I could travel in time and give that young mom I used to be one product to help her out, it would be the Revlon hair dryer brush.

HAIR CARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO