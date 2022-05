The Solana token now sits around $52, a near 80% decline from its November all-time-high of $260. As broader market uncertainty is pushing investors across the board to minimize risk, emerging crypto networks are finding themselves in a tough position. Solana has been one of the year’s breakout success stories, thanks in no small part to a close embrace of venture capitalists who see the blockchain as a worthwhile competitor to Ethereum. The platform’s lower fees have attracted developers, though the network has come under fire for lengthy outages.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO