DETROIT – Spring is bringing in a warm weekend with the return of Flower Day, Motor City Comic Con and a new Van Gogh experience. Halfway Through Halloween (Deranged Haunt), Friday to Saturday: Friday the 13th just got a little spookier with a special weekend of haunts as the countdown begins for Halloween (don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time). If you dare, enter the abandoned summer camp where 700 campers never made it. What could possibly go wrong? Tickets and more info here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO