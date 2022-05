CHICAGO, Ill.— Provi, the fastest-growing ecommerce marketplace for the beverage alcohol industry, announced Matthew Clare has joined the company as its new vice president of sales. In the role, Matt will oversee the growth and development of Provi’s inbound and outbound sales teams, continuing to build Provi’s large on- and off-premise retailer customer base. Joining Provi after serving two years with Toast, a point-of-sale software solution for the restaurant industry, Matt brings more than nine years of sales leadership experience to this new role. He will be reporting to Max Lowenbaum, Provi’s senior vice president of sales.

