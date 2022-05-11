Josh Alexander World title match, Ultimate X announced for Impact Slammiversary

The Authors of Pain are launching their new pro wrestling promotion – Wrestling Entertainment Series or WES. We noted earlier this month how Gzim Selmani (Rezar) and Sunny Dhinsa (Akam) were planning a return to the ring, which would be their first match since leaving WWE. The report noted that they had reached out to other wrestlers about an event they planned on running in early June from Dubai. It was then revealed that they filed to trademark the “WES Wrestling Entertainment Series” and “World Entertainment Series” trademarks on May 3.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO