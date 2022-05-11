ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Josh Alexander World title match, Ultimate X announced for Impact Slammiversary

By Josh Nason
f4wonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpact World Champion Josh Alexander will defend his title at next month's Slammiversary, but he doesn't know against who yet. The challenger will be determined on Thursday's Impact on AXS in a Gauntlet for the Gold match....

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Natalya On Fit Finlay’s Magic At WWE NXT, Cora Jade Earns Natalya’s Respect In Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (5/13)

The fallout from WrestleMania Backlash will air on tonight’s SmackDown from Wilkes Barre, PA. WWE has announced Sasha Banks & Naomi defending the Women’s Tag Team Championships vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler for tonight’s SmackDown but no other matches or segments are being advertised as of this writing.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
PWMania

Natalya Credits Fit Finlay For This Week’s WWE NXT, Reactions To Main Event

Natalya took to Twitter today to thank WWE Legend Fit Finlay for last night’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode prominently featured the women’s division. The show opened with Toxic Attraction retaining the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles over Wendy Choo and Roxanne Perez, the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament began with Fallon Henley defeating Sloane Jacobs and Nikkita Lyons defeating Arianna Grace, Kay Lee Ray returned as Alba Fyre and defeated Amari Miller, and Natalya defeated Cora Jade in the main event. There were also various women’s segments, including The Ivy Nile Challenge, and the only match with male Superstars was the mixed tag team bout that saw Sarray and Andre Chase defeat Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Returning To Impact At Citrus Brawl Tapings, Confirmed Matches

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling this weekend. Impact will run their Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings this coming Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. These tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Starrcast V Announced For WWE SummerSlam Weekend

Conrad Thompson’s Starrcast wrestling fan fest is making a comeback. As announced today in Sports Illustrated, the fifth incarnation of the fan fest will take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds from July 29-31. Starrcast V will coincide with WWE SummerSlam weekend; the WWE event will be held in Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on July 30.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Miguel
Person
Jordynne Grace
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Rich Swann
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces New Match And More For SmackDown

WWE has announced that Butch will be back in action on tonight’s SmackDown. The former Pete Dunne has been announced to face Kofi Kingston on tonight’s SmackDown. This will be Butch’s third TV singles match on the blue brand after he came up short against Xavier Woods on April 8 and April 22.
WWE
Fightful

Four Matches Announced For 5/19 Episode Of IMPACT Wrestling

Four matches have been announced for the May 19 episode of IMPACT Wrestling. First, Violent By Design are invoking their rematch clause and will challenge The Briscoes for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. Mark and Jay won the belts from the Eric Young led faction earlier this month at Under Siege.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultimate X Match#Combat#Njpw#Multiverse Of Matches#Ppv
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – May 13, 2022

– Tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how The Bloodline defeated RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre in the six-man main event this past Sunday. We’re now live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania as fans pop and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AOP Announce New WES Pro Wrestling Promotion, Paul Ellering Reunion Confirmed

The Authors of Pain are launching their new pro wrestling promotion – Wrestling Entertainment Series or WES. We noted earlier this month how Gzim Selmani (Rezar) and Sunny Dhinsa (Akam) were planning a return to the ring, which would be their first match since leaving WWE. The report noted that they had reached out to other wrestlers about an event they planned on running in early June from Dubai. It was then revealed that they filed to trademark the “WES Wrestling Entertainment Series” and “World Entertainment Series” trademarks on May 3.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Talks Bret Hart Possibly Appearing For AEW

Tony Khan doesn’t see Bret Hart returning to AEW anytime soon. AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN and delved into Bret Hart potentially returning to AEW programming, something that Khan would certainly be open to but doesn’t see happening anytime soon. “Not right now....
WWE
Fightful

Bonus Match Added To NJPW Capital Collision

A bonus match has been added to NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced that Kevin Knight will take on DKC at NJPW Capital Collision on May 14. The match will be for the live fans only. From NJPW:. With the main card already decided for Windy City Riot, one extra bonus...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

MLW Caribbean Championship Changes Hands On 5/12 MLW Fusion

During the May 12 episode of MLW Fusion, King Muertes put his Caribbean Championship on the line in a Cyclone Match against Octagon Jr., El Dragon, and Hijo de LA Park. After a hard-fought contest, it was Octagon Jr. who would emerge victoriously. This ends King Muertes' reign with the belt at 264 days after winning the title last October from Richard Holliday.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy