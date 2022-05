Cristina Domingues has spent the last four years of a two-decade-long career at Spectrum News in Rochester. Not only has she presented groundbreaking reports, but this journalist’s story is also an inspiration. So Rochester residents were disappointed when Cristina Domingues announced that she is leaving Spectrum News. The usual questions soon followed. Her followers want to know why she is leaving Spectrum News and where she is going next. Fortunately for those who follow her career, Cristina Domingues answered several questions and hinted at something big in the future.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO