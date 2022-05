The Morgan Arts Council will celebrate the second “Bringing in the May” on Saturday, May 14 in Berkeley Springs State Park. “Bringing in the May” is a FREE new Morgan Arts Council event meant to celebrate Spring and the return of flowers, fun, and ….fairies! Come join our revels… there will be much to rejoice. The State Park will be filled with music and other entertainment, and vendors will offer their art and craft wares inspired by the fae.

