May 2022 Sales Tax Check

The City saw an increase in sales tax revenue with May’s sales tax revenue total of $4,746,628.98 which reflects a $801,997.56, or 20.33% as compared to May 2021.

The City of Odessa received its May sales tax check, in the amount of, $5,933,286.23. This amount includes the Economic Development sales tax of ¼ cent. The City of Odessa will receive $4,746,628.98 and the Odessa Development Corporation will receive $1,186,657.25.

The year-to-date total sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2021-22 is up 29.25%, or $7,111,909.07 as compared to budgeted amount expected at this point in the fiscal year. In addition, the 2021-22 year-to-date amount is above the previous fiscal year-to-date amount by $4,832,224.12 or 18.17%.

The City has budgeted $37,500,000.00 in net sales tax revenues for this current fiscal year.

Sales tax revenue is generated by sales tax revenue from two months prior to collection, i.e., May’s collection is based on March sales.

For more information, please email or call Martha Cortazar, Communications Specialist, at 432-335- 4836.

