Shorties (An Excerpt from Maggie Shipstead's New Story Collection, The White House Album Collection, and more)

largeheartedboy.com
 2 days ago

Electric Literature shared an excerpt from Maggie Shipstead's new story collection. The Washingtonian delved into the White House's album collection. Today's best eBook deals. Deceptive Cadence profiled Raven Chacon, the first Native American to win the Pulitzer Prize for music. Bustle and CLMP...

www.largeheartedboy.com

American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Collider

Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary in Production With Jeff Bridges Narrating

You won’t need to “Run Through the Jungle” to catch a previously unreleased performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) that’s over 50 years old. Deadline reveals that a documentary centered around the band’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London is in production, with none other than Jeff Bridges backing it all with his soulful voice as narrator. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is officially just “Up Around the Bend” under the watchful eye of Grammy-award winning director Bob Smeaton, who fans will know for his work on documentaries featuring bands including Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and The Band.
MOVIES
Variety

Bob Dylan’s Share of Traveling Wilburys Acquired by Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Bob Dylan’s share of the Traveling Wilburys has been acquired by Primary Wave Music — an asset that most people probably did not realize was not included in the Nobel Prize-winning artist’s nine-figure deals with Universal Music Publishing and Sony Music. Dylan’s master royalties and neighboring rights royalties for both of the group’s albums, as well as a 2007 box set, are included in the deal. Terms were not disclosed. The Wilburys were a supergroup comprised of Dylan, George Harrison, Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne and Roy Orbison, and released two albums filled with lighthearted, not-too-serious...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Pink Floyd Reportedly in Talks to Sell Music Catalog

Pink Floyd is reportedly in talks to sell their recorded music catalog, including some of the best-selling albums of all time. Formed in 1965 under then lead singer Syd Barrett, who only stayed with the band until 1968—singer and bassist Roger Waters also left the band in 1985—Pink Floyd has sold more than 75 million records in the U.S. alone, the 10th most of any artist, according to the Recording Industry Association of America. The band’s 1973 release The Dark Side of the Moon is also one of the top-selling records in history.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Madonna Releases Career-Spanning Compilation, Celebrating 40 Years of Dance Hits

Madonna made history by topping the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time, making her the first recording artist to have 50 No. 1 hits on any single Billboard chart. To celebrate the milestone, Madonna is releasing two new collections spanning her 20-year career in music: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, and Finally Enough Love, with released remixes of “You Can Dance Remix Edit” of “Into The Groove.”
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

Jennifer Vanilla – “Body Music”

It’s been a bit since we’ve heard from Jennifer Vanilla, the performance art/music project from former Ava Luna member Becca Kauffman. Their debut EP, the sultry and silly J.E.N.N.I.F.E.R. EP, came out in 2019. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Body Music,” which was co-written and produced with Brian Abelson. “Dancing is an expression of emotion/ Often a kind of aspiration/ Toward complete physical wellbeing and fulfillment,” Jennifer Vanilla sings on it, sounding like a haughty dance instructor while crafting a track that’s pretty infectious in its own right. Watch the Daniel Brennan-directed music video for it below.
THEATER & DANCE
KLAW 101

Maggie Baugh Drops Made-for-Summer ‘Seein’ Somebody’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Maggie Baugh's friends are wondering why she ghosted them in her latest song, "Seein' Somebody," a new summer fling available first through this Taste of Country premiere. The pop-friendly, country love (or something like it) story is an easy breeze through open car windows as you travel a little too fast down the highway. It's a singalong that either recalls a summer gone by or predicts one in the future. Try to listen without a little smile forming.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Celebrated Singer-Songwriter Laura Nyro to Get Her Own Documentary

Click here to read the full article. A documentary about Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer-songwriter Laura Nyro is in the works. Nyro’s son Gil Bianchini will serve as an associate producer on the still-untitled film, which will begin production later this year, Deadline reports. A music legend and feminist icon who emerged out of the late-Sixties, Nyro was both an renowned singer and accomplished songwriter. Her tracks became hits for artists like Barbra Streisand and Blood, Sweat & Tears, but her career was cut short when she died in 1997 at the age of 49 after a battle with breast...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Hear Zombi Cover Neil Diamond, Barbra Streisand, Alan Parsons Project, & More On New Album Zombi & Friends, Vol. 1

For many years, the Pittsburgh duo Zombi has been making dank, atmospheric instrumental music that’s heavily indebted to the bugged-out horror-film scores of the ’70s and ’80s. Within that zone, Zombi have always found plenty of room for creative expression; their 2021 EP Liquid Crystal was full of different wrinkles on the group’s established sound. But on a new album, Zombi have gone off in a vastly different direction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Conversation U.S.

A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation

“Are Black audiences, actors, and producers simply conditioned to having their stories told by white counterparts?” screenwriter and director Darian Lane, who is Black, wondered in a 2021 op-ed for Ebony. On TV and in film, white authorship of Black stories has long been a point of contention, whether it was David Simon writing about a Black neighborhood in Baltimore for his series “The Wire” or Tate Taylor writing and directing “The Help.” It was only a matter of time before this issue would beset the world of opera. Since “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” premiered at John Jay College...
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

