Teen Science Café “Creative Coding with Karen Carter, MS”

The Museum of Nature & Science and Teen Science Café Network present “Creative Coding” with guest speaker Karen Carter, MS. Carter joins us at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom Tuesday, May 24 from Las Cruces, NM. Please contact education@las-cruces.org or call 575-522-3120 for a link to this program.

Everyone knows programming has applications in math and science, but what many aren’t aware of are the versatile uses of programming in arts and crafts. LED light shows, AI-generated art, and wearable electronics are just some of the ways coding can be applied creatively. Come for an overview of these topics as well as recommendations for free resources to get started with different kinds of programming.

Karen Carter hails from Las Cruces, NM and is the lead software developer at the New Mexico Department of Agriculture where she creates web applications. She earned a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from New Mexico State University and a Bachelor in Computer Science, Mathematics, and German Studies from the University of Arizona. She has far too many hobbies, including 3D printing, knitting, pottery, and combining technology and crafting in innovative ways.

The Museum of Nature & Science is located at 411 N. Main Street and is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1 Stop 1. Visit the website at: https://www.las-cruces.org/museums or follow the Las Cruces Museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

For information contact Lea Flores, Education Curator, at 575-528-3372 or by email at lflores@las-cruces.org.