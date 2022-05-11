Falcons soar past Red Wing with late rally

The Faribault softball team is turning its season around.

Opening with nine consecutive losses, the Falcons have experienced a mid-season shift, playing much more competitive ball.

That trend continued Tuesday night with Faribault rallying to a 5-1 win over Red Wing at Alexander Park.

The victory was the fourth in the team’s last six games.

Turning the season on its head can be attributed to two things; an eager offense and some steady defense.

“We have shifted our mindset up to bat to attacking early. Instead of getting ourselves deep into the count we are hoping to get a hit on strike one or two. We have also had many players step up and play positions on defense that are different from where they started the year,” said coach Claire Boatman. “I am very proud of their ability to adjust.”

Both improvements were demonstrated in the win over the Wingers.

Starting the game, a pitchers’ duel unfolded as neither team cracked the scoring column for the first three innings.

Red Wing ended the scoreless streak with a bang. Taking Faribault’s Rylee Sietsema deep for the solo home run sent the Wingers to the 1-0 lead. That score would hold into the bottom of the fifth.

Struggling to get the offense started, the Falcons implemented a different strategy to try to spark the fire.

“It’s no secret that our bats were a little quiet at the start of the game, so we knew that we were going to have to start getting creative with our at bats. We adjusted by going in with the mindset of we need to attack early. After getting a runner on base we took advantage of a stolen base opportunity and started laying down our bunts,” said Boatman.

Keyed by big hits by Alexia Anderson and Sietsema, the Falcons had pulled ahead using two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth to lead 5-1.

Just three outs from the victory, Sietsema bore down to send the Wingers home in defeat. Bouncing back following the home run to lock back in was huge said Boatman.

“I am continually impressed with her ability to come back after giving up a homerun. She is mentally tough and trusts her defense behind her to make the plays.”

While Sietsema dealt in the circle, the defense remained stout all night with no errors in the contest. Anderson, Sietsema, Alyssa Cook and Emma Peroutka all had RBIs in the in the contest, while Anderson led with two in the winning-effort. Sietsema’s final line on the afternoon had the sophomore go the distance allowing one run on five hits and seven strikeouts.

Faribault moved to 4-7 in the Big Nine, 4-11 overall on the year.

Hoping to stay hot, the Falcons hosted Kasson-Mantorville on Wednesday night at Alexander Park.