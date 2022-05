The Fairmont State University Board of Governors convened last week, Thursday, May 5, approving agenda items presented by the Academic Affairs and Finance Committees. The Board approved a curriculum proposal from the Academic Affairs Committee to expand the University’s College of Nursing by establishing a traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The proposed curriculum was developed to enroll a new population of nursing students at Fairmont State and to complement the existing Associate of Science in Nursing and Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs.

