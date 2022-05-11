ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Two Fort Bragg paratroopers hurt in accident during training jump

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago

FORT BRAGG — Two Fort Bragg paratroopers were injured, one critically, when they missed the drop zone during a training jump and landed in a neighborhood Tuesday, an official said Wednesday.

According to a statement from 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) spokesperson Maj. Rick Dickson, one soldier was listed in critical but stable condition at a medical facility.

Dickson said that the second soldier received minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The paratroopers are assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne).

Following the incident, training was temporarily suspended, Dickson said.

"The incident is under investigation," he said in the statement. "We want to extend our gratitude to the local authorities and members of the community who immediately responded to provide assistance.”

The names of the soldiers, the time of the incident and the location of the neighborhood were not released. Attempts to reach Dickson were not immediately successful.

