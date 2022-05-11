ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thieves break in to Woodland Hills Chase bank for the construction equipment

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

Thieves break into Chase bank under renovation for construction equipment 00:20

Thieves broke into a Chase bank in Woodland Hills, not for the money, but for the construction equipment being used to renovate the building.

(credit: CBS)

The break-in happened sometime overnight at the bank branch on Quakertown Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. The thieves left one of the sheet glass windows shattered and in pieces on the ground outside.

Police say the bank is under renovation, so instead of getting away with any money, the thieves took construction equipment. Their original intention may have been to try to steal copper from the stripped down walls.

The same building caught fire about a year ago.

