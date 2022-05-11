ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Hear several current and former Columbia bands dazzle on new singles

By Aarik Danielsen, Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Whether standalone offerings or a down payment toward something more, great singles offer listeners musical breaths of fresh air when life threatens to stagnate.

Several bands, whose past or present tenses cut through Columbia, are on the record with new singles — all of which provide that necessary boost of creative energy.

Enemy Airship, "Magnetic Light" and "New Tanuki Suit"

One of the superlative indie-rock bands ever to make its way through Columbia returns with new music. Now orbiting St. Louis, Enemy Airship offers two new songs with more promised; "Magnetic Light" and "New Tanuki Suit" somehow arrive fully formed — the work of a band who understands its craft and each other — yet appropriately reflect the passage of time.

Nearly six minutes long, "Magnetic Light" practically starts in medias res — or, at least, sounds like the band picking up right where it left off. Guitarist Zach Biri, bassist Michael Hopkins and drummer Logan Epps create a pitch-perfect vibe; the song floats on almost effortlessly while gesturing toward greater substance and a sense of purpose.

Biri's undulating guitar turnarounds and quietly confident vocal color the feeling; a dynamic middle section leans ever-so-slightly into a flair for the dramatic and a vocal feel that resembles prog-rock. "Magnetic Light" drops to something like a whisper, just fret noise and Biri's gentle pleading, before ending with high notes and echoes of hope.

"New Tanuki Suit" offers a more tightly coiled groove and, according to the band, a tuneful description of living through panic attacks. Marked by Biri's guitar tone and the rhythm section's ability to expand and contract, the song speaks volumes without having to say a lot.

We're all better off when there's new Enemy Airship music in the world, and these songs soar and dip in ways that will feel authentic to listeners. Check out the band's work at https://enemyairship.bandcamp.com/ .

The Sweaters, "Blue Ra$pberry"

Ahead of a forthcoming release, the latest cut from this Columbia-formed trio quickly establishes dark and light musical colors, then mines the spaces between in just under three minutes.

Ben Cohen, Henry Cohen and Anders Harms keep tightening their indie-rock sound by degrees, finding features and flourishes to seal each song. "Blue Ra$pberry" accommodates no shortage of small but compelling moments.

Ben Cohen's voice enters the mix like a spirit before high harmonies rise — as if from underneath — to meet him. The last-second space the band creates between verse and chorus gives the song breath and lift. Cohen's sing-speak delivery on the second verse readies listeners for the next chorus to crash over them. And an airtight instrumental section ends the song with measures of pure mood.

It's rare to hear a young band mature so much in such short time, but The Sweaters just keep proving they understand the mechanics of songcraft, bringing listeners along on a series of brisk, satisfying rides. Find The Sweaters online at https://thesweaterscomo.bandcamp.com/ .

Tri-County Liquidators, "Flies"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByEcs_0faYywmw00

A strong assembly of talent — and welcome wall of noise — heralds the debut single from this new but experienced Columbia band. Darkly melodic chords open the track, while feedback from another guitar floats over the sound as the song kicks into being.

Drummer Anthony Wilkerson — known for his country-tinged solo work — gives "Flies" its glide, nimbly threading the needle between punk and straight-ahead rock. Marielle Carlos' vocals weave through the mix, lending sad-eyed soul and shaping the tune in a dreamy, shoegaze direction.

And the balanced triple-guitar attack of Matt Hall, Spenser Rook and George Sarafianos offers both hardiness and attention-grabbing accent notes.

The song's coda, in which the noise recedes and a lilting, folk-like rhythm develops, adds an aching dimension as Carlos sings, "Like a door that / doesn't lock anymore / my head is crowded, crowded."

If this were the '90s, a song like "Flies" would be primed for heavy rotation in MTV's Buzz Bin; as it is, the track represents a serious promise from a band with the chops to back it up. Learn more at https://tri-countyliquidators.bandcamp.com/ .

Aarik Danielsen is the features and culture editor for the Tribune. Contact him at adanielsen@columbiatribune.com or by calling 573-815-1731. Find him on Twitter @aarikdanielsen.

CBS San Francisco

Kinetic Australian punk band headlines Great American Music Hall

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- In the space of a few short years, Australian punk band Amyl & the Sniffers has risen to become one of the most celebrated new acts to emerge from Down Under in the past decade.Formed by pint-sized, bleach-blonde singer Amy Taylor (aka the band's namesake Amyl) and her housemates in suburban Melbourne in 2016, the group named itself after the party drug amyl nitrate or "poppers."Taking cues from classic '70s proto-punk (particularly Iggy and the Stooges), glam, pub rock and modern punk, the band's recorded and released their debut EP Giddy Up that same year,...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Release New Original Songs, Music Videos

Earlier this week, the American Idol Top 7 teased their new original songs, and now they’re finally here for us to listen to, along with music videos that show the contestants in the recording studio. The singles were uploaded on each artist’s YouTube channel. ‘American Idol’ Top 7...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and AC/DC guitar riffs performed on obscure percussion instruments sounds surprisingly brilliant

Canadian percussion maestro Joe Porter has attracted a big online following thanks to his remarkable interpretations of contemporary hits on percussion instruments. His latest clip, however, takes on some of rock guitar’s biggest riffs in a truly unique way. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
