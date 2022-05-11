ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Summer Pools Update

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are getting our water features ready for Summer! Join us at the Groff Park Spray Pad, our...

Jones Library Building Design Subcommittee

RECEIVED: 5/10/22 at 12:42 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Minutes (4-29-22); Colliers Project Leaders (DiCarlo): Timeline, Outreach Public Comments, Construction Costs; Finegold Alexander Architects (Anselone): Design Status; Benchmarking: Library visits; Topics not Anticipated by Chair 48 Hrs in Advance; Public Comment.
Amherst Names First Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman appointed Pamela Nolan Young as the Town’s first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), subject to review by the Town Council. Mr. Bockelman has referred this appointment to the Town Council for approval in accordance with the Amherst Home Rule Charter. Pamela Nolan...
Council on Aging

RECEIVED: 5/10/2022 at 9:51 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comments; Welcome; Presentations and Discussions; Director's Update; Meeting with Town Services and Outreach; Diversity and Inclusion Workshop; COA Leadership; Committee Report; Approval of Minutes; Announcements; Topics Not Anticipated in 48 Hours.
Finance Committee and Town Council

RECEIVED: 5/9/22 at 4:00 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order, review agenda. FY23 Budget Review: Schools. FY23 Budget Review: Library. FY23 Budget Review: Recreation, Cherry Hill, Pools. Public Comment. Announcements and next agenda preview. Items not anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in advance. Meeting materials will be posted...
AMHERST, MA
Amherst Municipal Affordable Housing Trust

RECEIVED: 5/6/2022 at 3:28 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from previous meetings. Planning and discussion of forum for Future of Housing Needs of Older in Adults. Planning and discussion of housing forum with Wayfinders for East Street/Belchertown Road Development. Discussion of new Trust chair and role of the chair. Updates and Discussions on: Strong Street property evaluation; East Street/Belchertown Road; East Gables. Legislative advocacy. Discussion of ARPA funding with Assistant Town Manager. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming Meetings: Housing Needs of Older Adults Forum—May 25, 2:30 PM; Housing Trust, April 14. 8:30—9:00 PM Executive Session to discuss possible property acquisition for a permanent shelter and transitional housing.
