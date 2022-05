The New York Yankees have enjoyed one of their best starts to the season in recent years, as they currently own the best record in the MLB at 22-8. New York has boasted one of baseball’s most potent lineups and a pitching staff that has kept runs off the board better than most. Perhaps the greatest surprise with these Yankees is that they have been an excellent defensive squad, particularly at the catcher spot, where they have been notably poor in recent seasons.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO