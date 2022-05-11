Midday Fix: Happy Apple Pie Shop

PERU – The Illinois Valley Animal Rescue has some tips for keeping your pets cool this summer. According to the U.S National Weather Service Chicago, the hot temperatures, combined with humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees at times for the remainder of the week. For pet owners, it’s important to stay mindful of their fur baby’s time outdoors. Illinois Valley Animal Rescue owner Chris Tomsha says if you’re going to walk your day, change the schedule to early morning hours, nighttime, or just hold off. Tomsha added that if you’re a neighbor who suspects an animal being kept outside for too long, don’t hesitate to contact authorities, it could save their life. The American Kennel Club notes some signs to watch for include heavy panting and rapid breathing, excessive drooling, dry mucous membranes, bright red gums and tongue, skin hot to the touch, and a higher heart rate. Affected dogs become hyperactive and may have difficulty maintaining balance.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO