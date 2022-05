As a longtime colleague and strong supporter of Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, I have been following this year’s primary campaign with great interest, and some concern. The concern comes when I hear her opponents or their supporters say, in all seriousness, that it doesn’t really matter whether the Superintendent of Public Instruction, the person who heads Idaho’s school system, is an educator. I guess they have to say that, because Superintendent Ybarra is the only certified teacher in the race – and the only former principal and district administrator.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO