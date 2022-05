The Green Bay Packers entered the 2022 NFL draft with a need at wide receiver. After trading away Davante Adams and losing the speedy Marquez Valdes-Scantling to free agency, the cupboard was awfully bare for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The first round came and went, with no receivers selected by general manager Brian Gutekunst, who possessed two picks on the draft’s first day. In the second round, the Packers selected North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. Gutekunst recently spoke about Watson, revealing the former Packers wideout he envisions Watson replacing, as reported by Pro Football Talk.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO