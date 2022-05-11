ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Gayle Earl

By Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGayle Coleen Earl, 68, of Marysville died peacefully Monday May 9, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Gayle was a 1971 graduate of Fairbanks High School and a 1975 graduate of Bluffton College with a Social Work degree. Active in her community, she was involved with 4-H and was an advisor...

Lloyd E. Nicol

Lloyd Ernest Fred Nicol of Milford Center died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Marysville Memorial Hospital at age 94 years, eleven months, and one day. He was born June 8, 1927, to Christopher George and Eleonora Barbara (nee Kleiber) Nicol at the Buck Run Farm in Union Township, Union County, Marysville, Ohio. He was born again by baptism in the name of the Triune God at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Marysville, on June 26, 1927 by Rev. H. C. Kuechle. He attended St. John’s Lutheran School for his elementary education. After instruction in Christian doctrine by Rev. August Gerken, Lloyd confirmed his faith in Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord on April 6, 1941, and his confirmation verse was Psalm 86:11. In 1945, he graduated from Union Rural High School in Milford Center.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Linda Sue Beightler

Linda Sue Beightler, 72, of Marysville went peacefully into the arms of the Lord at her home Monday, May 9th. She celebrated Mother’s Day the day prior surrounded by those who loved her the most which gave her great joy. She was a person of great faith who lived...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Emily J. Hicks

Emily J. Hicks (the girl that never gave up), 22, of Marysville, died late Sunday evening, May 1st, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was a 2018 graduate of Tri-Rivers in Richwood before moving to Orlando, Florida, where she earned her associates degree from Full Sail University. She excelled at her education and was an honor student both in high school and in college, and was just shy of earning her bachelor’s degree. She loved her job in Orlando, working as a wedding caterer for Bar Services & Catering before moving back home.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Roger Eugene Hines

Roger Eugene Hines, 61 of Lewistown, died Wednesday April 30, 2022 at his home. He was born August 20, 1960 in Marion to the late Robert E. and Helen Jean (Wood) Hines, he was also preceded in a brother, Steve Hines. He was a 1978 graduate of North Union High...
LEWISTOWN, OH
Marysville, OH
Obituaries
Barbara Gibson Hayner

Barbara Louise Gibson Hayner, age 80, of Marysville, died peacefully on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family. For many years, she offered childcare in her home to scores of children, from infancy to school-age. She formed many lasting friendships with families and established generational relationships with them. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she coordinated summer vacation Bible school crafts for many years. She also enjoyed singing in church, especially with her sister, Janet. She will be remembered for a heart of giving as she fulfilled the needs of many. She was born January 11, 1942 in Madison County to the late Woodrow “Andy” and Lucy “Louise” Smith Gibson, and was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Pearlie and Frances Hayner. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, P. Steven Hayner; her daughter, Randy (Scott) Morris of Marysville; her sister, Janet (Ermil) Geer of Marysville; a granddaughter, Madison (Timothy) Gerholdt of Marysville; three sisters-in-law, Nancy (George) Krull, Kim (Steve) Ray and Shirley (Kenny) Conley; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted canine companion, Dusty. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 17376 State Route 347, Marysville where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Luke Craymer will officiate and burial will be at Broadway Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Donald William “Willy” Gordon

Donald William “Willy” Gordon, age 56 of Plain City, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 21, 1965 at Mt. Carmel West to the late Donald and Della Gordon. Willy calls the London, Green Meadows and...
PLAIN CITY, OH
Bike Night Blowout

I tried to count the number of motorcycles at Leon’s Garage Thursday night during its second Bike Night of the year, but by the time I had got around to counting I had already thrown a cosmopolitan, a margarita and another drink I think was called My Redeemer Liveth down my neck, so my final number may have been off by several hundred bikes and/or people.
BICYCLES
UCSO Reports – May 11, 2022

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Leesburg Township Fire Department, and the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to an injury crash in the 25000 block of State Route 4 involving two vehicles. The State Patrol investigated the crash. 08:21 Property Damage Crash. Deputies...
UNION COUNTY, OH
MEVSD Board of Education Community Coffee Slated for May 15

The MEVSD Board of Education has a monthly Community Coffee. The next Community Coffee will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022. It will take place from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM and will be located at the Marysville Public Library. If weather permits, the meeting will be outside at the Green Chair patio area. If weather does not cooperate, the board members will be just inside the main entrance in the break area near the front door.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville BOE To Meet Thursday, May 19

The Marysville Board of Education has scheduled its regular meeting for Thursday, May 19 at 6:00 p.m. at Bunsold Middle School, 14198 State Route 4. As the MEVSD Board of Education values community input, the meeting is open for public participation and will also be streamed virtually on the MEVSD YouTube channel.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Monarchs Push Past Pacers

MARYSVILLE – On an unusual night and where all five tennis matches were decided in straight sets, the Marysville boys varsity tennis team edged Delaware Hayes, 3–2, on the courts Tuesday. In the first singles, Marysville’s Gianni Russo blew pass the Pacers’ Fogle 6-1, 6–2.
MARYSVILLE, OH
ODNR Conservation Teen Advisory Council Now Accepting Applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Highly-motivated high school students with a passion for Ohio’s great outdoors are invited to serve on the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC). The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 class of conservationists. “I’m so excited to meet a new...
OHIO STATE
Monarchs Open Tourney With Big Win

MARYSVILLE – After uncharacteristically dropping a couple of games towards the end of the season, the Marysville varsity softball team got back on track in the opening round of the OHSAA Division I softball tournament Thursday with a sixth inning 10–0 beat down of Westerville South. The win...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Parks And Recreation Meeting Canceled

MARYSVILLE – Because of a lack of agenda items, the Marysville Parks and Recreation commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 17 has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Parks and Recreation commission will be on June 21.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Marysville Drops Regular Season Finale

MARYSVILLE – After blowing through most of the competition throughout the season, the Marysville varsity softball dream team has dropped two out of their last three ball games, the last coming Tuesday afternoon as Westerville Central knocked off the Monarchs, 5–2. The Monarchs finished the regular season with an outstanding 21-3 record.
MARYSVILLE, OH
$70 Million Released for First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly $70 million in grant funding is now available for the recruitment and wellness needs of Ohio’s first responders. The Ohio Emergency Management Agency began accepting applications for the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program today. Ohio...
OHIO STATE
New Deputy To Be Hitting The Road In Union County

UNION COUNTY – Local residents will be seeing a new face patrolling the roads and byways of Union County as Deputy Paige Pitts was sworn in May 9 as the newest deputy of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Pitts is shown here with Sheriff Jamie Patton shortly...
UNION COUNTY, OH

