Gayle Earl

Barbara Louise Gibson Hayner, age 80, of Marysville, died peacefully on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family. For many years, she offered childcare in her home to scores of children, from infancy to school-age. She formed many lasting friendships with families and established generational relationships with them. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she coordinated summer vacation Bible school crafts for many years. She also enjoyed singing in church, especially with her sister, Janet. She will be remembered for a heart of giving as she fulfilled the needs of many. She was born January 11, 1942 in Madison County to the late Woodrow “Andy” and Lucy “Louise” Smith Gibson, and was also preceded in death by her in-laws, Pearlie and Frances Hayner. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, P. Steven Hayner; her daughter, Randy (Scott) Morris of Marysville; her sister, Janet (Ermil) Geer of Marysville; a granddaughter, Madison (Timothy) Gerholdt of Marysville; three sisters-in-law, Nancy (George) Krull, Kim (Steve) Ray and Shirley (Kenny) Conley; many nieces and nephews; and her devoted canine companion, Dusty. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 17376 State Route 347, Marysville where the family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Luke Craymer will officiate and burial will be at Broadway Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the interment. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s memory to the church. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO