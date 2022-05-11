ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Lorelei Ensemble Releases James Kallembach’s Antigone: The Writings of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose Movement, Out June 17 on New Focus Recordings

 2 days ago

Press-only Download (Password - Antigone) Cambridge, MA (May 10, 2022) — On Friday, June 17, 2022, the groundbreaking Lorelei Ensemble, led by Artistic Director Beth Willer, releases Antigone: The Writings of Sophie Scholl and the White Rose Movement by the acclaimed composer James Kallembach, out on New Focus Recordings. The album...

Curtis Institute of Music Announces Four Composition Faculty Appointments

Nick DiBerardino, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Amy Beth Kirsten, and Steven Mackey join the composition faculty in Fall 2022. PHILADELPHIA, PA—May 11, 2022—The Curtis Institute of Music is pleased to announce the appointments of renowned composers Nick DiBerardino (’18), Jonathan Bailey Holland (’96), Amy Beth Kirsten, and Steven Mackey to its composition faculty beginning in the 2022–23 school year.
Violist Ayane Kozasa joins UC College-Conservatory of Music's faculty

Director of Marketing and Communications, UC College-Conservatory of Music. University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music (CCM) Dean Stanley E. Romanstein has announced the addition of accomplished violist Ayane Kozasa to the college’s roster of distinguished performing and media arts faculty members. Hailed by the Philadelphia Inquirer for her "magnetic, wide-ranging tone" and her "rock solid technique," Kozasa's appointment as Assistant Professor of Viola begins on Aug. 15, 2022.
Handel and Haydn Society Announces 2022-23 Season

(Boston May 12, 2022) – The Handel and Haydn Society announces its 208th consecutive season, the most of any performing arts organization in the country. The 2022-23 season features masterpieces from Bach to Beethoven, plus eight H H premieres including its first-ever complete performances of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. H H will also perform the world premiere of Crossing the Deep, an innovative concert program exploring the connections and shared themes used by classical European composers and enslaved Africans that created a new art form, the American Spiritual.
Curated by Mead Composer-in-Residence Jessie Montgomery, CSO MusicNOW’s 2021-22 Season Concludes on May 23 with “Concerto”

Top row, left to right: Jessie Montgomery (photo: Jiyang Chen); James Moore (photo: courtesy of James Moore) Bottom row, left to right: Joan Tower (photo: Bernard Mindich); Alyssa Weinberg (photo: Zoe Prinds-Flash) (May 2022)—Connecting Chicago audiences with the widest possible range of today’s new music, the CSO MusicNOW series continues...
BMP: NEXT GEN, Cycle 2, Round 2 Produced and presented by Beth Morrison Projects@ National Sawdust on June 23 & 24, 2022

For Immediate Release - May 11, 2022 - (New York, NY) - Responsible for “changing the face of opera” (The Wall Street Journal), BMP: NEXT GEN returns for the final round of its second cycle, as Beth Morrison Projects’ leaders set out to discover the next generation of boundary-pushing composers. Chosen from a group of ten finalists during Round 1 in 2021 for their “haunting” (Christopher Koelsch, President & CEO at LA Opera) and “stunningly beautiful” (Pulitzer Prize winning composer, Du Yun) work, composers Elizabeth Gartman and Niloufar Nourbakhsh return with their BMP commissioned 30-minute vocal-theatre works, It is a Comfort to Know and Threshold of Brightness respectively. Following the concert, one of the composers will receive a commission for the development and world premiere of a full-length opera.
Greg Kallor's 'Frankenstein' at Arizona Opera

Gregg Kallor's Frankenstein commissioned by Arizona Opera for the 2023/24 season. For Immediate Release - May 10, 2022 - (New York, NY) - Gregg Kallor's Frankenstein will receive its world premiere at Arizona Opera during the 2023/24 season. As part of the development of the opera, a workshop was held at OPERA America in September 2021 with a team of artists and collaborators, including baritone Ed Parks, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson-Cano, conductor Nicole Paiement, dramaturg Cori Ellison, and director Sarah Meyers. A second workshop, with orchestra, will be held in December 2022 at the Arizona Opera Center.
